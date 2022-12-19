Yearender 2022: 5 Biggest Moments From The World Of Fashion That Left Us Awestruck

THE YEAR 2023 is soon approaching; are you ready? Here are some memories from the year 2022 for you. We have so many of these kinds of styles that make fans go crazy and make their heads spin, whether it's the sexiest divas from Bollywood at the Cannes Film Festival or Bell Hadid getting her garment spray-painted on her body.

Bella Hadid

The idea of someone dressing up and performing live on stage in front of a large audience has never occurred to anyone in this reality. Yes, what you just heard is true. Bella Hadid carried it out just that way. Are you the type of person who has never considered the possibility of spray painting a frock, much less a human body? It was made possible by Copernicus. When she entered the stage, she was gripping her breasts and donning a G-string. A woman eventually cut off the additional part of her body after two guys finished painting it white, and guess what she just did? She also walked the runway in an off-the-shoulder dress with a thigh-high slit in addition to this.

The Parade Of Ghosts

Do you know that the Congolese designer will introduce the modern line Hanifa in May 2022? You won't believe how much it resembled a procession of ghosts as they performed a live digital concert on the social media platform Instagram. They were all 3D models. Their three-dimensional contours were covered in clothing as they moved across the screen. Now, there were numerous pictures where all one could make out of the women were their outlines, whether it was a vibrant backless ribbed dress or a curve-hugging maxi dress. One of the most magnificent spectacles ever produced puzzled the populace.

Sonam Kapoor

Many Indian superstars, including Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, and Shabana Azmi, visited the Red Sea Film Festival recently in Saudi Arabia. Following the birth of his son Vayu, Sonam Kapoor made his first public appearance.Sonam flaunted a gorgeous ruby-red gown with a dramatic bell-sleeved silk satin duchesse cape.

Deepika Padukone

One of the most popular Bollywood actresses, who is currently ruling the world, recently made an appearance at the FIFA World Cup 2022, which is taking place both this year and in 2022. She was on the Cannes Film Festival jury as well. For the Cannes Film Festival, Deepika wore a Sabhyasachi Black saree and the boldest, most dramatic eye makeup.