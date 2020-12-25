Yearender 2020: Looking for workation destination in India amid the COVID-19 pandemic then here we are with six perfect getaways for you. Read on

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: With COVID-19 pandemic not ready to subside, 'workation' has become new found slang among millennials who quench their thirst of wanderlust by working from exotic places. Well, many destinations have also adapted to this 'new normal' to keep up with this modern work+vacation trend and have transformed their place into workation destination in India.

So, here we are with 6 workation destinations in India that you can enjoy while doing your work peacefully.

1. Coorg

Away from the hustle-bustle of the city, beautiful scenic and lush green place is a perfect retreat amid the coffee estates. This is one of the best places for your workation wherein you can work peacefully, relax and rejuvenate your mental balance. So those who are planning to visit this place you are advised to eat the traditional dish of Coorg that is Kodau food, also, you can spend your weekend shopping in Coorg's local bazaars.

2. Bir

Situated in the west of Joginder Nagar Valley, a calm and lush green place is one of the beautiful abode in the mighty Himalayas. After completing your work one can try paragliding as Bir is one of the best paragliding sites in India. Also, those who want to experience Tibetan culture can visit monasteries.

3. Mcleodganj

A suburb of Dharamshala in Kangra district is known as 'Little Lhasa' or 'Dhasa'owing to the large population of Tibetans. Well, not many know that the Tibetan government-in-exile is headquartered here. One can easily spend their workation in the laps of Himalayas with high-speed wireless connectivity in the areas covering Macleod Chowk and Temple road. So those who are searching for nearby destination then this is the best getaway place.

4. Mount Abu

Rajasthan's only hill station is apt for people who are doing work from home as it provides scenic and beautiful views and also has a royal touch to it.

5. Vizag

Well, yes this is a city, however, is not less than vacation destination as here you will get the best of both worlds. This city situated in Andhra Pradesh is located very close to Arakku Valley which is a gorgeous hill station. Those who are planning to go to this place you have a great choice.

6. Varkala

Looking for a beachy getaway then this is the best place with the waves crashing on the shore and cool breeze washing your face. Those visiting this place are advised to not miss the sunrise and sunset at the Arabian Sea. Well, not many know this place is fondly known as the Pearl of Arabian sea and is best for the workation in India.

