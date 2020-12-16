Yearender 2020: So as the deadly year 2020 is coming to an end in a few days, here is a list of 7 natural disasters that rocked the world and shocked the entire humanity.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The year 2020 has been one of the worst times to be alive in this planet, courtesy, the uncountable natural disasters and the ongoing pandemic that has claimed millions of lives across the globe. From locusts swarms to earthquakes to coronavirus to cyclones to bushfires, there isn't a thing that we have not witnessed during the 12 months of this year. Arguably, the year 2020 has kept everyone at the edge of their seats, waiting for what is to come next.

So as the deadly year 2020 is coming to an end in a few days, here is a list of 7 natural disasters that rocked the world and shocked the entire humanity:

Australian Bushfire 2019-20:

The year 2020 started with already raging Australian Bushfire, which was started in May 2019. Over the next few months, the bushfire spread fast and wide affecting temperatures across the country. Also known as Black Summer, the Australian Bushfire was termed as one of the deadliest natural disasters which wreaked its havoc to approx 18 million hectares of area and killing over 400 people (directly or indirectly).

Flash Floods, Indonesia:

A heavy downpour on the night of 1st January flooded the entire region of Jakarta and its neighbourhood areas. The incessant rains led to the overflowing of rivers and caused devastating flash floods across the region. The flash floods led to damage to property and loss of life. At least 66 people lost their lives during the flash floods and almost a population of 4 lakh people was displaced from their homes.

COVID-19 (Coronavirus Pandemic):

Last year in November, China reported the first case of coronavirus in Wuhan. At that time no one had imagined that the entire world population will get affected in some way or other due to this deadly virus. Starting from January, the coronavirus started to spread in other parts of the world and two months later in March, the WHO declared the coronavirus as a worldwide pandemic. A month later in April, the number of worldwide cases crossed a million mark. As months passed, the havoc by coronavirus increased and at present, nearly 7.4 crore people have been afflicted by the coronavirus and over 16 lakh people have lost their lives. However, the year is ending on relatively good, not as around 250 vaccines for the deadly virus have been in the making and some of the vaccine makers have even started inoculating general public.

Earthquakes in 2020:

Amid the catastrophic situations coming at the fore time to time in 2020, earthquakes became a daily affair in different parts of the world, including India. At least 45 major Earthquakes, measuring over 6 magnitudes on Richter Scale, have been reported from across the globe. Some countries, including Jamaica and Russia, have even faced earthquakes with a reading of over 7 magnitudes. A major earthquake in Turkey even claimed 41 lives.

Swarms of Locusts 2020:

Despite not harming human lives, the desert locusts are one of the deadliest migratory pests that can eat as much food as 35,000 people can eat. The Swarms of Locusts breed rapidly and almost 150 million of these pests can exist in a 1 square kilometer area. Being called one of the worst pest attacks in almost 26 years, it is being said that the sudden increase of these locusts has occurred due to a change in the climate. In India, videos of the locusts swarming have been circulated and they can make a person uncomfortable. The states of Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh have seen the effects of these pest attacks.

Cyclone Amphan in Bangladesh and India:

Cyclone Amphan was classified as one of the most powerful and deadly tropical storms to have ever make a landfall in India and Bangladesh. Dubbed as a severe cyclonic storm, Amphan hit the coastal areas of Bangladesh and Eastern India in May. It caused landfalls, heavy rains, gust windows, and lightning that left behind destruction in its wake while killing 12 people. Lakhs of people were evacuated before the super cyclonic tropical storm made its landfall.

Assam Floods:

Heavy rains in the past few months have been seen as a boon and bane around different parts of India. Many parts of Assam have also experienced these heavy rains and as a result, have been negatively affected in the form of floods. 128 villages, 5 districts and so many more have been caused harm.

