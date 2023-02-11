Yashoda Jayanti 2023: Date, Significance, Shubh Muhurat And Puja Vidhi Of This Day

YASHODA JAYANTI is an auspicious for all Hindus and is observed worldwide by devotees of Lord Vishnu. It is the birth anniversary celebration of Maa Yasoda, the foster mother of Bhagavan Shri Krishna. This day holds major significance in Dwarka, Braj, Vrindavan and Mathura. Yashoda Jayanti is annually observed on Phalgun Krishna Paksha Sashti Tithi or the sixth day during the waning phase of the moon as per the traditional Hindu lunar calendar followed in North India.

Yashoda Jayanti 2023: Date And Shubh Muhurat

The auspicious occasion of Yashoda Jayanti will be celebrated on February 12 this year. According to Drik Panchang, the Shashthi Tithi begins at 09:08 AM on February 11 and will end at 09:45 AM on February 12, 2023.

Yashoda Jayanti 2023: Significance

On this day, mothers observe strict fasting for their children and wish for their happiness. This day holds special significance in states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat and South Indian states. Lord Krishna was born in the prison of his maternal uncle Kansa, who was the king of Mathura.

Yashoda Jayanti 2023: Puja Rituals

On this auspicious day, devotees wake up early in the morning and clean the entire house. After that, devotees take bath in the holy water to cleanse themselves and meditate holding the holy water in hand. Then, they sanctify themselves by performing Aamchan and vow to keep fast. After that, devotees sing songs, and prayers and chant mantras to worship and praise Maa Yashoda.