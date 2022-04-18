New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Summers are here and we are feeling its intensity with full force. The temperature is increasing rapidly day by day across India, and many of us are using air conditioners to cope with it. While on one hand, air conditioners are much needed to get comfort and relief in summers, on the other hand, they burn a hole in our pockets in the form of higher electricity bills.

However, despite the high consumption of electricity, some ways can help reduce your electricity bill. Here's a look at 5 tips to keep your electricity bill in check.

1. Switch off unnecessary fans

To save electricity, we often switch off lights and replace regular tube lights and bulbs with CFL and LED. But lights are used only after dark, while fans run all day and night. Thus, fans have a bigger impact on power bills. An average fan consumes 75 watts. Old models and inexpensive fans can consume up to 90 watts.

2. Choose the right spot for your fridge

A refrigerator accounts for 15% of a household’s total power consumption. You can make your fridge more power efficient by placing it in a way to allows air circulation around it. It should be at least 2 inches away from the wall. Do not expose it to direct sunlight as it will need more power to function.

3. Install solar panels

If you install solar panels at your home and remain connected to the electrical grid, you can be your own power plant and contribute to the grid. Any excess energy is exported from your home to the electric grid, reducing the need for electricity produced by your utility and cutting down on pollution from your local power plant.

4. Paint your walls right

Painting walls in light colors allow them to reflect the existing natural light, thus reducing the need for artificial lighting. Make the most of the sunlight, whenever possible.

5. Go for energy-efficient appliances

When the time comes to replace your appliances, consider buying more modern ones, with more energy-efficient systems.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha