World’s 5 Most Expensive Places: Paris, New York And More Cities You Should Definitely Visit Once In Your Life

TRAVELLING TO different countries and cities across the world is no less than a dream for anyone. There are numerous travel destinations throughout the world characterised on the basis of nature, food, shopping, architecture and many more. From budget-friendly to costliest, there are thousands of places where you can spend your holidays. We always prefer visiting places that are within our budget and plan accordingly. But are you aware of the world's most expensive places to visit? We bring you the list of the five most expensive places in the world that you must visit once in your life.

1. Singapore

Also known as Lion City, Singapore is one of the most famous and expensive cities in the world. Also the cleanest city, Singapore is popular for its buzzing food culture and tourism. The beautiful city is located at the southern tip of the Malay Peninsula with a well-known education system and a good climate.

2. Paris, France

Known as one of the most romantic destinations in the world, Paris is the capital of France and attracts millions of tourists every year. Curated with cosy cafes, buildings and food cuisines, Paris is one of the finest travel destinations to visit once in your life.

3. Hong Kong

Hong Kong among this list is a perfect travel destination for family and friends. From wonderful food to vibrant culture, distinctive parks and museums, Hong Kong is situated in South China.

4. Zurich, Switzerland

Zurich is one of the largest cities in Switzerland and is the financial capital of Switzerland. With colourful old towns and well-maintained transportation, the city is worth visiting. With delicious fondue, majestic mountains and stunning scenery, Switzerland is one of the most expensive countries in the world.

5. New York, USA

New York is popular for many things, but one thing that dominates its popularity is its artistic prowess and talent it homes. It is known for its fascinating museums and beautiful sights. With busy roads and hustle-bustle, New York is one of the most vibrant places in the world. It is notoriously expensive and tops Kiplinger's list of the costliest places to live in the world.