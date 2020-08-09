New Delhi | Jagran Trends Desk: Amid the unabated rise in COVID-9 infection across the world, Russia is all set to register world's first COVID vaccine. The inoculation developed jointly by the Gamaleya Research Institute and the Russian Defence Ministry, will be registered on August 08. The vaccine developed by the Gamaleya centre will be registered on August 12. At the moment, the last, third, stage is underway. The trials are extremely important. We have to understand that the vaccine must be safe. Medical professionals and senior citizens will be the first to get vaccinated, Russia's Deputy Health Minister Oleg Gridnev told reporters.

After the registration, the vaccine will be reportedly tested on about 1,600 people to ensure its safety and effectiveness. According to the minister, the effectiveness of the vaccine will be judged when the population immunity has formed.

Earlier, Russia had announced that it will launch mass production of a coronavirus vaccine in September and turn out "several million" doses per month by next year.

How this new vaccine will work

Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya National Research Centre, said that vaccine used inanimate particles created on the basis of adenovirus, Russia's Sputnik News reported. He added that the vaccine would cause no harm to a person's health. “The particles and objects that can reproduce their own kind are the ones that are considered alive. The particles in question cannot multiply," he said.

Clinical trials of the vaccine began on June 18 and included 38 volunteers. Half were injected with a vaccine in liquid form and the other half with a vaccine that came as soluble powder, Associated Press reported. All of the participants developed immunity. The first group was discharged on July 15 and the second group on July 20.

During clinical trials of the drug, the temperature of the volunteers rose to 37- 38 degrees Celsius. Gintsburg said such a "side-effect" could be tackled by intaking paracetamol.

What WHO and other research experts say

Meanwhile, World Health Organization has urged Russia to follow the established guidelines for producing safe and effective vaccines after Moscow announced plans to start swiftly producing COVID-19 jabs. The WHO's overview of COVID-19 candidate vaccines, published on July 31, lists 26 candidates in clinical evaluation -- of which six have progressed as far as wider Phase 3 levels of testing. The Gamaleya candidate, which is among the 26 being tested on humans, is listed as being in Phase 1. A further 139 candidates worldwide were listed as being in pre-clinical evaluation.

US' top infectious disease specialist Dr. Anthony Fauci has also questioned the the fast track approach of the Russia authorities. "I do hope that the Chinese and the Russians are testing a vaccine before they are administering the vaccine to anyone because claims of having a vaccine ready to distribute before you do testing I think is problematic at best, " he said.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha