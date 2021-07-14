The special day is right around the corner and is celebrated on every July 15 to create awareness of challenges and problems that youth are facing in their professional life due to lack of skills.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: According to a survey, youngsters are three times more likely to be unemployed than the middle-aged adults due to their lack in experience and especially skill-set. Therefore, skill development is the need of the hour and it is a primary way of making young adults to grasp employment.

The World Youth Skill Day is dedicated for the same. The special day is right around the corner and is celebrated on every July 15 to create awareness of challenges and problems that youth are facing in their professional life due to lack of skills.

World Youth Skill Day: History

On December 18, 2014 United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution and declared July 15 as World Youth Skills Day. The first World Youth Skills Day was celebrated by many countries on July 15, 2015.

World Youth Skill Day: Significance

To create an opportunity for conversation between TVET ( Technical and vocational education and training ), policy makers, employer , workers and skilled youth, World Youth Skills Day plays an important role.

Skilled youth with latest informations will get more opportunities for better employment as well for becoming entrepreneurs.

World Youth Skill Day: Theme for 2021

This year theme is 'Reimagining Youth Skills Post-Pandemic'. The Covid-19 pandemic was not anticipated. It has resulted in widespread disruption of the TVET sector. Skilled youth is facing social-economic consequences of the pandemic. To face the realities of the present along with the possibilities of recovery for the future this theme is of strategic importance.

World Youth Skill Day: Virtual Event

On July 15, 2021 from 8:30 pm to 10 pm IST, an interactive discussion will be organized by the Permanent Mission of Portugal and Sri Lanka to the United Nations, together with UNESCO, ILO and the office of the Secretary-General's Envoy on youth.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal