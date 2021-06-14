Celebrate the cost-efficient, clean and renewable source of energy, wind by sharing these wishes, quotes, messages and more with your close ones. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: An anonymous person once said, "Sometimes in a wind of change we find our true direction," this quote and many such other sayings would not have been relevant if there was no wind at all. Today is Global Wind Day aka World Wind Day that is observed on every June 15 to celebrate the existence of wind and to acknowledge its importance.

The day is organized by WindEurope and Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) to raise awareness about this non-polluting and renewable source of energy. This day also aims to educate youngsters about wind energy's advantages and how it is one of the cheapest and cleanest sources of energy. Therefore, to celebrate the special day here we are with a few wishes, quotes and more which you can share with the world to spread awareness about World Wind Day 2021

“Wind Is God’s Way of Balancing Heat. Wind Is the Way You Shift Heat From Areas Where It’s Hotter to Areas Where It’s Cooler. That’s What Wind Is.

“The Fuel in the Earth Will Be Exhausted in a Thousand or More Years, and Its Mineral Wealth, but Man Will Find Substitutes for These in the Winds, the Waves, the Sun’s Heat, and So Forth.” — John Burroughs

“Wind Is the Most Skilled Hairdresser! Find a Windy Weather and Let Your Hair Be Shaped Creatively!” ― Mehmet Murat Ildan

Winds remind us that no matter how strong we claim to be but how fragile we are for real…. Happy Global Wind Day.

On the occasion of Global Wind Day, let us learn from wind to never underestimate anything in life.

Wind has the power to bring energy into our lives and also the power to destroy our lives…. Happy Global Wind Day.

Wind has its own music, to listen to which you will need ears which understand this music…. Warm wishes on Global Wind Day.

Wishing a very Happy Global Wind Day to you…. May the goodness of wind empower your life with constructive energies.

Wind has the magical power to refresh the air with its freshness…. It has the power to lift up the moods…. Happy Global Wind Day to you.

Wind is the expression of the air when it expresses its love to itself…. Warm wishes on Global Wind Day to you.

Without wind, this world would be incomplete because it is the reason for many natural phenomena to occur…. Happy Global Wind Day.

Wind blows on each one of us without any prejudices but it is up to us how we set our sails…. Have a wonderful Global Wind Day.

On Global Wind Day, let us take inspiration from wind which has the power to bring the change in this world.

