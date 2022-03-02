New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every year, on March 02, people across the globe celebrate World Wildlife Day 2022. Animals and plants play an essential role in our ecological system. The main aim of the day is to create awareness among people to conserve wildlife. Wildlife not only plays important role in our Ecological system, but also contributes to the generic, social, economic, scientific, educational, and human well-being of sustainable development.

World Wildlife Day: History and Significance :

Back on December 20, 2013, the UN General Assembly, during its 68th session decided to assign March 03 the day of adoption of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Flora and Fauna as the World Wildlife Day. It should be noted that World Wildlife Day is one of the most important annual events devoted to wildlife.

As a matter of concern, almost 8000 species of wild fauna and flora are on verge of getting endangered. It is also believed that a million species are extinct. In order to save these species, World Wildlife Day is celebrated. The day holds a special significance for the UN as saving these species also aligns with UN Sustainable Development Goals 1, 2, 12, 13, 14, and 15.

World Wildlife Day 2022: Theme

For this year, the theme is set as ‘Recovering key species for ecosystem restoration’. The reason behind picking up this theme is to shed light on saving some of the most critically endangered species of wild fauna and flora. The theme of the day is kept to drive the discussion for bringing implementation and solutions to conserve wildlife.

Several debates are held on this day, which focus on the issue of finding a solution to save these critically endangered species of animals and birds. The debates will emphasize on the issue of their habitats and ecosystem.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen