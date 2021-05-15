World Whisky Day 2021: Here we have listed some whisky cocktail recipes from the top bars in the country that you can try at home:

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World Whisky Day 2021 is observed every year on the third Saturday of May to celebrate the water of life. This day is generally celebrated by whisky lovers worldwide with events, tastings and gatherings. World Whisky Day was founded in the year 2012 by Blair Bowman while he was still studying at the University of Aberdeen. This year the day is being celebrated on May 15, Saturday.

Well, this is one of the special days for all whisky lovers as it gives them an official day to get drunk and celebrate the drink. It is one of alcohol that can blend with anything and still tastes awesome. As people like to experiment with their drinks, mixologists and bartenders are creating whisky cocktails with coffee, Indian spices, chocolate and tea. As we have reached the middle of the day, it's the apt time to indulge in drinking with slow music in the background.

Raghav Wanchoo recipe (ITC Gardenia, Bengaluru)

Harvest Moon

Ingredients

Whisky - 45ml

Dry rosemary - 3 to 4 leaves

Sugar syrup and lime juice - 15ml

Angostura bitters - 2 to 3 dashes

Method

Slightly burn the dry rosemary and put an inverted whisky glass on top of it to add a smoky flavour to the drink.

Fill a mixing glass with ice.

Add whisky, sugar syrup and lime juice and 2-3 dashes of Angostura bitters.

Stir for 2-3 minutes. Add ice to the whisky glass, which would now have an aroma of the burnt rosemary.

Strain the beverage from the mixing glass into the whisky glass.

Garnish with rosemary and lemon wedges.

Tony Fernandes recipe (JW Marriott, Juhu, Mumbai)

Yuan Yang Whisky Tea

Ingredients

The Glenlivet 12 YO - 50 ml

A mix of Assam tea - 60 ml and everyday coffee mix concoction (2 ounces milk tea and ½ ounce brewed coffee).

Condensed milk - 10 ml

Method

Mix all ingredients using the ‘Throwing’ preparation technique (straining the cocktail from one tin into another via long pours).

Serve hot or cold in a cup.

Ishan Nagpal recipe (The Oberoi, Gurgaon)

Cafe Velvet

Ingredients

Scotch whisky (Highland single malt if possible) - 60 ml

Home-made coffee bitters - 2 to 3 dashes

Sweetened espresso - 10 ml

Tonic water - 250 ml

Saline - 2 ml

Method

In a cocktail shaker, add whisky, 3 dashes of bitters, 2 drops of saline and sweetened espresso.

Shake well for 20 seconds.

Strain into a tall glass filled with ice cubes.

Slowly top up with tonic water while maintaining the crema.

(These recipes were reported in Forbes India)

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv