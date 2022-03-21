New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Water is one such element that is quintessential for each and every living being. As the saying goes 'water is the driving force of all nature' it really is the fuel for all living animals and plants. So to highlight the importance of water, each year, on March 22, World Water Day is celebrated. A core focus of World Water Day is to support the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 6: water and sanitation for all by 2030.

On this special day, people and organizations conduct several events, distribute messages through social media, TV, host educational events based on the importance of clean water and conservative measures, competitions, etc.

World Water Day 2022: Theme

This year's theme is 'Groundwater, making the invisible visible'. Groundwater is a crucial resource that provides almost half of all drinkable water across the world. Exploring, protecting, and sustainably using groundwater will be the central motive of World Water Day this year.

World Water Day 2022: History

The idea for this international day goes back to 1992, the year in which the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development in Rio de Janeiro took place. That same year, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution by which 22 March of each year was declared World Day for Water, to be observed starting in 1993.

Later on, other celebrations and events were added. For instance, the International Year of Cooperation in the Water Sphere 2013, and the current International Decade for Action on Water for Sustainable Development, 2018-2028.

World Water Day 2022: Significance

The day's intention is to inspire people around the world to learn more about water-related issues and to take action to make a difference. This 2022, the focus is groundwater, an invisible resource with an impact visible everywhere. Relevant issues include water scarcity, water pollution, inadequate water supply, lack of sanitation, and the impacts of climate change that are looked upon on this day.

The UN-Water coordinates activities with UN member organizations who share an interest in that year's theme. UN-Water mobilizes organizations of all kinds to action, whether globally or locally.

Posted By: Ashita Singh