New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every year on March 22, World Water Day is observed to highlight the importance of freshwater. United Nations in the year 1992 adopted the resolution A/RES/47/193 and declared March 22 as World Water Day. This day aware people regarding the need to save water and make them understand the consequences of misusing water. Various issues related to water, such as water pollution, water scarcity, lack of sanitation, etc, are included under this campaign.

As World Water Day is around the corner, we have brought you several quotes, messaged and wishes that you can send to your family and friends. Also, to mark this day, you can share this on your WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram status.

World Water Day 2021 Wishes

Wish you all Very Happy World Day Every Student, Citizen, and all my best international friends must be more aware about the importance of Water

World Water Day is not to be congratulated, but Water in the World must be saved! Let's save Water!

Water when locked at one place becomes stagnant & dirty, but when flowing it nourishes all in its way… Similarly, we need to continue our flow ... Wish you a very Happy World Water Day

I wish everyone a very happy World Water Day. It's a day to educate, celebrate, reflect, and make a difference to water management in the world.

Wishing you a "HAPPY WORLD WATER DAY" Nature Based Solutions for Water. Let us be more wise in using water. Save Water For The Better Future

Let's save and wisely use water as needed. Let's plant and care for trees to pass on springs for a sustainable future. World Water Day, saving water, Save water for future, inheritance of springs, World Water Day

Happy world water day congratulations conservation Please use water wisely, do not until water become disaster. biotic environments are very affected on the abiotic environment.

A Happy World Water Day To All. Wishing everyone a wonderful World Water Day .. Be the change that you wish to see in the world. Thousands have lived without love, no one without WATER… Save Water… Save Yourself…!!

Water is life. Save water save life. Life not only for humans, but animals, birds, etc too- all living ones including trees. A green growth will fetch more water. Today, I wish you to think and use water sustainably as it is a finite resource.

World Water Day is all about raising awareness about the water crisis. Water is important for many reasons. The human right to water entitles everyone to sufficient, safe, acceptable, physically accessible and affordable water for personal and domestic uses Use water wisely, be amazed and have a great World Water Day

World Water Day 2021 Wishes Quotes

Thousands Have Lived Without Love, Not One Without Water. - W.H.Auden

"A river is more than an amenity, it is a treasure." " Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes

No Water. No Life. No Blue. No Green. - Sylvia Earle

There is No Small Pleasure in Pure Water. - Ovid

"Don't flush our planet's most valuable resource."

" Don't let the water run when you brush your teeth."

Pure Water is the World's First and Foremost Medicine. - Slovakian Proverb.

Clean Water Should be a Necessity.

"Filthy water cannot be washed." " West African Proverb

"It's a strange world of language in which skating on thin ice can get you into hot water." " Franklin P. Jones

Make Water Your Primary Drink instead of Soda, Juice. Choose Pure Water Throughout Your Day.

Water is the Best Natural Remedy. Drink Your Way to Better Health.

Drink Pure Water. Stay Healthy.

" Don't let the water run in the sink, our life's on the brink."

" No matter, how much rich you are, you can't live without water."

World Water Day 2021 Wishes Messages

Water can clean anything, even your sins! Save water.

When we do not have water, we understand its importance, Before you run out of it, save it!

Do a favor to the Mother Earth, save water!

There won’t be any green if there is no blue!

Each drop of water is precious, just like a pearl!

We solely depend on water, if no water, no life! A thought on World Water Day.

As water cares for your health, take care of the Mother Earth.

Together we can make a difference. Join hands to eliminate water crisis!

Safe water is everyone’s right and saving water is everyone’s responsibility.

All people have equal rights on water but if there is no water, the right is not useful.

Toady take small steps to preserve water for our future generation. World Water Day.

Pure water is the foremost medicine for many of the diseases.

Take the water crisis seriously and act towards it.

