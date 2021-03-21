To create awareness regarding the importance of water, the United Nations declared March 22 as World Water Day. here's how you can conserve water at home

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Water is the most important element for survival on Earth after the air. Also, it is the most misused and underrated element which is now on the verge of scars. To create awareness regarding the importance of water, the United Nations declared March 22 as World Water Day. Reportedly, 97.5 per cent of water is in seas and oceans, while 2.5 per cent is frozen in the ice caps, and the remaining is too salty for human consumption. So whatever water is left for consumption should be valued. Lack of conservation and misuse of water is putting a great strain on the supply of freshwater.

As World Water Day is around the corner, here we have brought to several ways on how you can conserve water easily at home.

Use a bucket instead of a shower

As per reports, the shower uses around 5 gallons of water a minute. So, save water by using limited water.

Install flow restrictors

This is the most effective way to conserve water by restricting the flow of water. It will reduce the usage of water by a shower to three gallons a minute.

Turn off the tap while brushing or washing dishes

Often we leave the tap open while brushing and washing dishes, remember to turn off the tap as soon as you wet your brush.

Collect Rain Water

Use the collected rainwater in plants as it is healthy. Also, it keeps our sewage system healthy. However, never use it for drinking as it not healthy and can make you ill.

Check pipe for leaks

Fixing the leakage on time can help save gallons of water. So don't take the leakage at your home lightly, immediately call the plumber to fix it.

