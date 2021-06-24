World Vitiligo Day 2021: This date was chosen in a memorial to music artist, Michael Jackson, who suffered from this rare skin disease

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: A rare skin disease, Vitiligo occurs due to lack of melanin, loss of pigment creating pale white patches on the skin. Almost 1-2 per cent of the population across the globe is suffering from this rare condition. Vitiligo is often met with misconceptions, so to create awareness among people, World Vitiligo Day 2021 is observed annually on June 25. This date was chosen in a memorial to music artist, Michael Jackson, who suffered from this rare skin disease until his death, which occurred on June 25, 2009.

World Vitiligo Day 2021: History

This idea was nursed by Steve Haragadon, the founder of the Vitiligo Friends network, and then developed by Ogo Maduewesi, a Nigerian vitiligo patient who is the founder and Executive Director of the Vitiligo Support and Awareness Foundation (VITSAF). The first World Vitiligo Day, also known as Vitiligo Awareness Day or Vitiligo Purple Fun Day, was observed in 2011.

World Vitiligo Day 2021: Symptoms

The symptoms of vitiligo are categorised on the basis of segmentation:

1. Segmental Vitiligo: Also known as localised vitiligo, it affects only one area of the body and is generally found in children. This disease is less common as compared to non-segmental vitiligo.

2. Non-segmental Vitiligo: It can appear on both sides of the body as symmetrical white patches. It can affect arms, elbows, back of hands, knee, the skin around body openings, etc.

World Vitiligo Day 2021: Treatment

Most common medical treatments include:

*Medicated creams and ointments for skin

*Oral medicines

*Medicine and phototherapy as a combined treatment

*Surgical treatments like – skin grafts and tattooing small areas of skin

*Sunscreens

*Counselling and support

(Disclaimer: The article is purely informative based on the researches and several studies. However, English Jagran does not independently vouch for this report. Prior consultation with a doctor is advisable before following any of the above-mentioned treatment.)

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv