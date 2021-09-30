New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Right and good nutrition plays a vital role in every individual’s life. Nutrition at the right form is also important and it helps in maintaining a healthy immune system for a longer period and it’s really considerate to follow the certain specification, looking at the current times. And the best form of nutrition we get is from plants.

Vegetarianism is not just a trend but a very beneficial form of lifestyle as it comes with plenty of health advantages. Ever since school days, we have been studying about the perks of having green vegetables and natural fruits. But, we tend to fall prey of a few unhealthy means of lifestyle and having junk.

Therefore, on World Vegetarian Day 2021, which is observed on October 1 to raise awareness about creating a more suitable world for animals and humans together, here we are with a list of benefits that we get from a plant-based diet.

These health advantages of vegetarianism will make you keep non-veg off your plate. Take a look:

Lower risk of urinary tract infections

Researchers have revealed that a vegetarian diet may be associated with a lower risk of urinary tract infections (UTIs). UTIs are usually caused by the gut bacteria, such as E. coli, which enter the urinary tract through the urethra and affect the kidneys and bladder, said the study researchers from Buddhist Tzu Chi Medical Foundation in Taiwan

Can give you a healthier and longer life

Plant-based diet helps in prolonging your life and also makes you healthier. For the findings, published in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition, the research team reviewed clinical trials and epidemiological studies related to ageing. The study found that while ageing increases the risk for noncommunicable chronic diseases, healthful diets can help.

Weight control

As per studies, vegetarianism helps you to keep a check on your weight issues. Having plant-based nutrition, your body will naturally maintain its weight.

Increases immunity

According to researches, turning into a vegetarian can help your immune system get stronger. Yes, this means if you have plant-based diets you will be able to stay away from diseases more than those who are non-vegetarians.

Reduced risks of chronic diseases

A vegetarian diet can lead to a lower risk of having heart issues like stroke. This can also reduce the risk of cancer while cutting exposure to foodborne pathogens.

With IANS inputs.

(Disclaimer: The article is purely informative based on the researches and several studies. However, English Jagran does not independently vouch for this report.)

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal