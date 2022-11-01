World Vegan Day 2022: Weight Loss To Heart Health, 6 Health Benefits Of The Plant-Based Diet

WORLD VEGAN Day is the day celebrated worldwide by vegan people on November 01 annually. The day is observed to draw people's attention towards adopting a vegan lifestyle to protect and save the environment. Several studies show that a vegan lifestyle helps in promoting weight loss, reduces the risk of heart disease and manages diabetes and chances of getting certain types of cancer.

The Theme for World Vegan Day 2022 is 'Future Normal', which is a campaign based on animal rights. This day originated in 1994 in England, when the Vegan animal activist Louise Wallis established this day to mark the 50th anniversary of the Vegan society and lifestyle.

A vegan diet excludes animal products such as dairy, milk honey, cheese, butter, eggs, meat, and chicken, whereas it includes food items such as vegetables, fruits, plants, grains, seeds, nuts etc. Read below the benefits of adopting a vegan lifestyle.

1. Weight Loss

Consuming a vegan diet helps lower the calorie intake daily. Vegan or plant-based food items such as vegetables, fruits or grains are low calorie-food as compared to foods like cheese, butter, meat etc.

2. Lower Blood Pressure

A plant-based diet may help lower the blood pressure of an individual. According to numerous researches, consuming a vegan diet which includes the intake of plants and vegetables can help lower blood pressure if consumed daily.

3. Can Prevent Diabetes

One of the major benefits of a vegan diet is that it can prevent the risk of diabetes. A vegan diet including plant-based foods such as fruits, green leafy vegetables, pulses, nuts and dry fruits tends to improve the blood sugar level and insulin sensitivity, resulting in decreasing the chances of diabetes.

4. Boost Skin Health

The saying 'what we eat shows on our skin' is proved correct with the result of a vegan diet in an individual. A vegan diet is the best solution to get flawless, smooth and beautiful skin. Enriched with anti-oxidants, anti-inflammatory properties and essential vitamins and minerals, vegan food items promote skin health.

5. Protection Against Diseases

A vegan diet contains less saturated fat and cholesterol with more amounts of dietary fibre. With the benefits of weight loss, controlled blood pressure and diabetes, a vegan diet helps an individual to remain healthy and away from hazardous diseases.

6. Good For Heart Health

Inculcating a vegan diet in your lifestyle can have a significant positive impact on your heart health. Regular consumption of vegan food items such as vegetables, fruits, nuts, grains and other food made from plants helps in eliminating bad cholesterol, and unnecessary fat accumulation in the body, maintains blood pressure and in turn, keeps your heart healthy.

