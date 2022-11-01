World Vegan Day 2022: 6 Benefits Of How Living The Vegan Life Benefits The Environment

THE ENVIRONMENT we live in is enriched with flora and fauna which balances the life on Earth. On November 01, every year, World Vegan Day is observed with the objective to promote the benefits and efficieny of a vegan lifestyle. To mark the 50th anniversary of the vegan society, activist Lousie Wallis originated the day as World Vegan Day in 1994 in England. Along with the subsequent health benefits, a vegan lifestyle is environment-friendly also.

Switching to a vegan lifestyle can have considerable positive effects on the environment and its natural resources. According to the report of the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) on food and climate, the world's food-related emissions would drop by 70 per cent by 2050. Every action of a human affects the environment. With decreasing natural resources and the extinction of flora and fauna, it's the need of the hour to switch to environment-friendly things.

Look below for some astonishing benefits of a vegan lifestyle on the environment.

1. Reduce Greenhouse Emission

According to a study by Oxford University, people consuming meat and other animal products are responsible for almost twice as many dietary greenhouse gas emissions per day as vegetarians. Consuming plant-based foods can help climate change. The study published in New Scientist magazine shows that every person can decrease the number of greenhouse gases contributed by his/her body to climate change by up to 60 per cent by switching to a vegan lifestyle.

2. Combats World Hunger

An article published in the Gentle World: for the vegan in everyone states that, as all crops are consumed directly by human beings, around 70 per cent more food can be added to the world's food supply. It would be adequate to feed almost four billion people in the world as it is believed that animal-based food caused world hunger.

3. Reduces Energy Consumption

Plant-based products have much higher energy efficiency than animal products. Plant-based sources of protein such as nuts, beans, and pulses requires lesser processing, thus being more energy efficient than animal products such as meat, chicken etc which require much processing to be suitable for human consumption.

4. Reduces Air Pollution

According to the research of the University of Oxford, a vegan diet is probably the single best way to decrease the harmful impacts on the environment. Burning fossil fuels contributes as the single source of greenhouse gas emissions which in turn leads to air pollution. Crops such as pines, bamboo, aloe vera, spider plant and many others can aid in reducing air pollution in the environment which produces a significant impact on climate change.

5. Water Conservation

A plant-based diet has a significant impact on water usage in the world. Inculcating a vegan lifestyle can save considerable water for the usage of making plant meals as compared to animal-based foods.