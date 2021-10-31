New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: By avoiding non-veg and milk products and only having vegetables, veganism is no more a diet, it is now a social movement to keep a check on the balance in the ecological system. World Vegan Day is here and it marks the beginning of vegan month celebrated each November. And now since many Indian and international celebrities have turned vegan, now it's your turn to do so.

While many people are liking and supporting the idea of veganism, some a still under the dilemma of whether or not to turn vegan. So, here we are with a few myths and benefits to help you bust your misconceptions about this diet.

Myths about veganism

There are a number of myths associated with veganism:

Expensive

There is a common belief that it is not affordable to go vegan. The truth is: it is economical. It is essential for a human being to follow a balanced diet with pulses and cereals, grains, vegetables and fruit to fulfill the body’s nutritional requirements.

Protein deficient diet

Another big misconception is that vegans are protein deficient because people think only meat has protein. A proper plant-based diet will give you all the essential amino acids needed for your body.

Lacks nutrients

Other requirements like B12 is a vitamin which is neither plant nor animal origin. They are found in microbes. Because of too much sanitation, it is not readily available. Sunlight is an excellent source of vitamin D as well as supplementation. 40 percent of the world's population is deficient of vitamin D irrespective of what they eat. So, it is not correct to think that a vegan diet lacks nutrients,

Benefits of going vegan

Take a look at the benefits of going vegan

Lesser chances of diseases

By choosing to go vegan you not only contribute in the effort to stop the exploitation of animals but also to reduce your carbon footprint and prevent diseases. By following a whole food and plant-based diet, you can prevent or even reverse 15 of the major killer diseases of our time that includes heart disease and diabetes.

Environment friendly

Being vegan is the single best way to reduce your environmental impact on the earth. Animal agriculture is responsible for deforestation, water shortage, Global warming, and climate change. Globally, 50 percent of food grains that are produced in this world are used to feed the animals that we breed and overpopulate. A global shift towards veganism significantly helps us in preventing food shortage.

Weight loss

Vegan diet is considered ideal to maintain your weight. If you have healthy greens and plant-based diet, there are hardly any chances of your body adding extra fat in you.

Boost your mood

Vegan food has the power to boost your mood naturally. As per studies, vegans were found to be in a better state of mind than meat-eaters.

With IANS inputs.

(Disclaimer: The article is purely informative based on the researches and several studies. However, English Jagran does not independently vouch for this report.)

Sanyukta Baijal