New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Entertainment is the most important part of our lives and watching TV is one of the best sources of having a leisure time since it came into existence in 1926. The first colour TV was invented by a Scottish inventor John Logie Baird and it changed the world of amusement forever.

The introduction of Television gave rise to a whole new industry that was not only associated with providing entertainment but also with disseminating information and giving employment to millions across the globe. Television has played a huge role in globalisation, expanding tremendously in every society. Seeing the exponential rise of Television, the United Nations General Assembly on December 17, 1966, proclaimed November 21 as World Television Day.

Television has been an integral part of our lives over the years but its popularity, however, has taken a hit with the growth of the internet in the modern-day and age.

So to mark the World Television Day 2020, here are some lesser-known facts about the TV.

The world’s first High Definition television system started in the UK in 1936.

The Westinghouse produced the first colour TV set in March 1954.

The word television was recognised in 1907 and its abbreviation TV came into the existence in 1948.

Sony in 1982 made the world’s first pocket television – the Sony Watchman

The first TV remote was developed by Zenith in 1950.

In 2004, there was more number of television sets in the United Kingdom than people.

It is believed an average person spends ten years of their life in front of TV sets watching television.

Posted By: Talib Khan