World Turtle Day 2021: The largest sea turtle weighs more than 1000 pounds and can grow up to 8 feet in length. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World Turtle Day is celebrated annually on May 23 to spread awareness among humans to help them survive and thrive in their natural environment. This day aims to raise knowledge about turtles and tortoises. This special day was founded in the year 1990 by the American Tortoise Rescue to help people celebrate and protect turtles and their disappearing habitat around the globe.

To mark this day, every year, people celebrate World Turtle Day by dressing up as turtles to spread awareness regarding this species. On this day, people also organise rescue operations from highways and roads and return them to their natural habitats. Now, as the day is right around the corner, we have brought you some interesting and lesser-known facts about turtles you might not know:

World Turtle Day 2021 Interesting Facts

1. As we all know, Turtle is the oldest reptile, but not many know that its origin dates back to nearly 200 million years back, which is during the time of Dinosaurs.

2. The largest sea turtle, the leatherback turtle, weigh more than 1000 pounds and can grow up to 8 feet in length.

3. People believe that the shell of the turtle is an exoskeleton. However, it is actually their ribcage and spine. The shell is made of around 50 bones and grows with the age, just like a human skeleton.

4. People believe turtle is the calmest species, although they are not. They are as loud as cats or dogs, and the range of their noise can be anything from dog-like barking to chicken like clucks depending on their species.

5. There are a total of 300 species of turtles across the globe, out of which 129 species are endangered because of human interruptions. They come in all shapes and sizes, the bog turtle can be as small as 4-inches, while the leathery turtle can weigh over 1000 pounds.



6. Not many know, turtles have two shells, one that is visible on top, called the carapace and the other below the body of a turtle. The lower shell is known as a plastron, which joins the upper shell along both sides of the body creating a skeletal box.

7. Turtles don't nurture their babies, rather they leave them alone after laying their eggs. The babies make their own way to the sea after hatching.

8. Interestingly, Female turtles can store sperm in their bodies for up to four years after mating.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv