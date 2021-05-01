World Tuna Day 2021: Tuna is a significant source of food for humans as the fish has several rich qualities such as Omega 3, Vitamin B12, proteins and other minerals.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every year on May 2, world Tuna Day is observed to spread awareness among people about Tuna fish regarding sustainable fishing practices and how they have become endangered species due to the high demand for their meat. This day was established by United Nations in 2016 by the UN General Assembly to preserve the Tuna fish. Tuna is a significant source of food for humans as the fish has several rich qualities such as Omega 3, Vitamin B12, proteins and other minerals. Also, it is economically important to both developed and developing countries. Owing to the growing concerns of COVID-19 in the world, the UN is going to organise a virtual conference and exhibition to observe this day.

As the day is around the corner we have brought you some details such as history, a theme that will help you in understanding the significance of this special day.

World Tune Day 2021 History

In the year 2016, the General Assembly of the UN declared May 2 as World Tuna Day to spread awareness among people regarding the importance of conserving Tuna fish. In the past few years, the population of Tuna fish has declined by more than 97 per cent due to overfishing and Illegal fishing. So to save Tuna from getting extinct, the UN announced the day and appeal to people to conserve Tuna.

World Tuna Day 2021 Significance

Tuna is mainly procured for two things namely traditional canned Tuna and Sashimi/Sushi. According to a report, more than 80 countries have Tuna fisheries and over the years they have constantly grown in numbers. World Wildlife Fund (WWF), environmental groups have now warned the fisheries and Tuna now falls under endangered species. This day aims at spreading awareness about the overfishing of Tuna and the importance of maintaining the ecosystem and the food chain.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv