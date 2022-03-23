New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every year on March 24, the world observes World Tuberculosis Day. The day aims to raise awareness about this contagious and potentially serious disease. On this day in 1882, Dr. Robert Koch had announced the discovery of Tuberculosis causing bacterium which causes TB. This day also highlights the social and economic consequences of tuberculosis along with its health impacts globally. Although TB, a preventable and curable disease, has taken a large number of lives around the globe. According to WHO each day, over 4,100 people lose their lives to TB, and close to 28,000 people fall ill with this disease yes this is considered the most common disease around the globe.

This year the theme for World Tuberculosis Day 2022 is “invest to End TB. Save Lives." It focuses on the need for investments and resources that are required to eradicate this disease. The theme conveys the urgent need to ramp up the fight against TB and achieve the commitments to end TB made by global leaders. So, to know about Tuberculosis better, here we are with some information which you need to know.

World Tuberculosis Day: Symptoms of TB

Bad cough with blood or sputum

Fever.

Loss of appetite.

Chest pain.

Feeling of fatigue.

Night sweats and chest pain are also part of the disease.

World Tuberculosis Day: Prevention of TB

BCG vaccine to children shows excellent protection against TB.

Prevent the latent TB patient from developing active TB.

Use masks and a respirator near a TB patient.

While a TB patient coughs or sneezes his mouth and nose should be covered.

Respiratory hygiene should be maintained when in contact with people.

TB education and awareness can reduce the spread of the deadly disease.

Posted By: Ashita Singh