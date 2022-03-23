New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World Tuberculosis Day is observed on March 24 every year to raise awareness regarding the fatal disease. Tuberculosis (TB) is a preventable and curable disease, but still, it has taken a large number of lives around the world. According to World Health Organization (WHO), each day, over 4,100 people lose their lives to TB and close to 28,000 people fall ill with this disease. The world’s efforts to fight TB have saved an estimated 66 million lives since the year 2000. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the years of progress made in the fight to end has reversed. For the first time in over a decade, TB deaths increased in 2020.

History of World Tuberculosis Day

The day marks the day in 1882, Dr Robert Coach announced the discovery of Tuberculosis causing bacterium. During this time, TB killed one out of every seven people living in the United States and Europe, according to the website CDC. Dr Koch’s discovery was the most important step taken toward the control and elimination of this deadly disease. Johann Schonlein gave the term “tuberculosis” in 1834, though it is estimated that Mycobacterium tuberculosis may have been around as long as 3 million years. TB was called ‘tabes’ in ancient Rome, ‘phthisis’ in ancient Greece, and ‘schachepheth’ in ancient Hebrew. In the 1700s, it was called ‘the white plague’ due to the paleness of the patients.

Theme of World Tuberculosis Day 2022

In 2022, the theme of World TB Day is ‘Invest to End TB. Save Lives.’ According to WHO, this year’s theme conveys the urgent need to invest resources to ramp up the fight against TB and achieve the commitments to end TB made by global leaders. It is critical because of the COVID-19 pandemic that has put End TB progress at risk and to ensure equitable access to prevention and care in line with WHO’s drive towards achieving Universal Health Coverage. The theme in 2021 was ‘The Clock is Ticking’ and it conveys the sense that the world is running out of time to act on the commitments to end TB made by global leaders.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav