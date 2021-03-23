The theme for World Tuberculosis Day 2021 is 'The clock is ticking', which signifies that COVID-19 pandemic has hindered the progress of curing TB and now the world is running out of time to fulfill its commitment for it.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Tuberculosis is one of the most fatal diseases and nearly 1.5 million people each year die due to it, mostly in developing countries. Therefore, to make people aware of TB is exactly why World Tuberculosis Day is observed annually on March 24. Also, the special day is acknowledged to raise awareness of the challenges to eliminate this deadly infectious disease.

The theme for World Tuberculosis Day 2021 is 'The clock is ticking', which signifies that COVID-19 pandemic has hindered the progress of curing TB and now the world is running out of time to fulfill its commitment for it. So, here we are with a few awareness quotes, messages SMSes and more which you can forward to your people and spread awareness about tuberculosis.

Take a look:

-Diseases take away our loved ones and hence let’s take an oath to remove this disease from everyone else

-Separation is a pain but separation with TB is a dream that not all can live

-The right treatment at the right time is a dream for many and we need to turn it into reality

-If we shake hands with healthy living, nothing can stop us from kicking away diseases like Tuberculosis

-Every person wants to live healthy and the key to being healthy is to live a life that is free from any unhealthy habits

-Do you smoke? Be ready for a death that is painful and tiring! Stop today and let us drive away tuberculosis

-Tuberculosis is a threat to existence but we can join hands and kick it right off the block!

-Humans are intelligent and let us act smart to ensure that the world is free from diseases such as tuberculosis

-The shyness in people about diseases is what makes these diseases even more powerful. Let’s open up about Tuberculosis and try to educate people

-World Tuberculosis day asks every person to come together and reduce the possibilities of this deadly disease

-Is TB worth a fight? Yes it is, only if you trust and believe!

-Find TB and cure TB. Being safe is always better than being sorry

-It is only us who can take the onus of our lives in our hands. Let’s not take diseases easy, we need to beat them hard

-We cannot be ever pulled down by the harshest disease. All we need is determination to fight it off with grit

-Early detection and treatment can cure the biggest of diseases without any fuss

-Get rid of your smoking habits, your family needs your presence more than anything else

-Life with TB is painful but the good news is that we can get rid of the disease!

-Nothing can stop us if we have the determination to go the distance and live healthy

-Our lives are controlled by us and hence the diseases we have are reflective of the habits that we hold in our lives

-Love your lungs and hate the smoke. Spread awareness on this world tuberculosis day

-Happiness is being able to breathe the air that is healthy

-Tomorrow is going to be too late, let’s take steps today and treat the diseases rightly

-We can join hands and eliminate TB. Nothing can stand in front of the determination of the human population

-Life is for living and living isn’t for smoking. Spread the work and be aware of the deadly tuberculosis

-We need to develop our immunity systems with the right diet so that when the time comes, there is no looking back and we can fight the diseases like the devil himself

-A vaccine to stop tuberculosis would be great but no one ever came up with it and hence the novel prize remains unclaimed

-Numerous dreams come to a coughing end with the coming of tuberculosis. Keep dreaming and fight with all that you have

-Health systems around the globe is challenged time and again with diseases such as tuberculosis, can’t we be together and fight it off?

-Let’s celebrate world tuberculosis day in a way that every patient becomes positive and sees life positively unlike before

-Tuberculosis isn’t the end; it is the beginning of a life in which you fight it off like a true warrior

-We need a program from the government that works 365 days to fight off the disease and this isn’t really possible in all the parts of world

-Out lives aren’t ruled by diseases, it is ruled by the desire to live healthy and live longer

-Let us reach out to every corner of earth and help all those with TB to overcome and fight harder

-World tuberculosis day marks the fact that every patient of TB is with support from people around the world and they aren’t alone

-Every breathe of yours is worth a million dollar smile of your loved ones. Keep TB away and live healthy

-Preventing tuberculosis is a thing of the past, it is high time that we aim to eliminate diseases from its root

-Tuberculosis is curable and hence it is further important to treat it in the right time. Delayed treatment is denied treatment

-Stop bad habits and start living a life you would want your children to live, you will become healthier and happier

-Nothing in life is more peaceful than being able to breathe in the fresh air without thinking of anything else. Keep TB out and good lungs IN

-Do not forget the ones suffering from TB. They need you to be their side and help them come up

-TB is yet pervasive after serious efforts, I think we should try a bit harder now! Let’s eradicate Tuberculosis completely

-Breathing is a human right and breathing healthy is a choice that we humans make

-World Tuberculosis day marks the efforts made by every government to come up with ways to beat this deadline diseases forever

-Live free and live young! Live without TB and live forever

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal