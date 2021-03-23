World Tuberculosis Day 2021: This day is celebrated to spread awareness about TB. Here's all what you need to know about the chronic disease. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: As per the World Health Organization, almost 10.0 million people were diagnosed with Tuberculosis in the year 2019. Therefore, World Tuberculosis Day is observed annually on March 24 to educate and to raise awareness of the challenges to eliminate this deadliest infectious disease. On this day in 1882, Dr. Robert Coach announced the discovery of Tuberculosis causing bacterium.

Although TB, a preventable and curable diseases, has taken a large number of lives around the globe. Nearly 1.5 million people each year die due to this fatal health condition mostly in developing countries.

The theme for World Tuberculosis Day 2021 is 'The clock is ticking'. It signifies that COVID-19 pandemic has hindered the progress of curing the disease and now the world is running out of time to fulfill its commitment for it. So, to understand Tuberculosis better, here we are with some information which you need to know. Take a look:

Causes of Tuberculosis

A Bacteria called Mycobacterium Tuberculosis causes TB. It spreads through the air and is contagious. Therefore, people usually get TB when they are in close contact with a person who is already infected. It can easily spread if you are in the same house, bus or train. However, not everyone who has tuberculosis can spread the infection. For the people who suffer with TB infection which is outside their lungs don't spread it. This type of TB is called extrapulmonary TB.

Types of Tuberculosis

Latent TB: There are no visible symptoms and such kind of TB is not contagious. But the infection is alive and can become active later on.

Active TB: Active TB is contagious.

Symptoms of Tuberculosis

These are some of the popular symptoms of tuberculosis:

If a person is suffering with bad cough for more than 3 weeks.

Having blood or sputum in your cough.

Fever.

Loss of appetite.

Chest pain.

Feeling of fatigue.

Sweating at night.

Prevention of Tuberculosis

Here are a few measures you can take to prevent TB:

BCG vaccine to children shows excellent protection against TB.

Prevent the latent TB patient from developing active TB.

Use masks and a respirator near a TB patient.

While a TB patient coughs or sneezes his mouth and nose should be covered.

Respiratory hygiene should be maintained when in contact with people.

TB education and awareness can reduce the spread of the deadly disease.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal