World Tourism Day 2022: Know, History, Significance And Theme For This Year

WORLD Tourism Day is observed every year on September 27 to raise awareness among international communities about the importance of tourism and its social, cultural, political and economic values.

World Tourism Day 2022: Significance

World Tourism Day focuses on promoting tourism across the globe. The United Nations World Trade Organization (UNWTO), in 1979, initiated to observe the day on September 27. It is aimed to increase consciousness regarding the global challenges outlined in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and to underline the objectives to achieve sustainable development goals.

World Tourism Day 2022: Theme

The theme for World Tourism Day 2022 is 'Rethinking Tourism.' The focus will be on reviewing the growth and increase of the tourism sector, rethinking and redeveloping tourism after the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Tourism Day 2022: Host country

The host country of World Tourism Day 2022 is Indonesia, which is known for its exceptional hospitality services. Tourism in Indonesia is considered to be one of the key sources of income. The theme, 'Rethinking Tourism', revolves around a central theme to ensure consistent communication across global countries.

World Tourism Day 2022: Celebrations

The day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the Statues of the Organizations in 1970, paving the way for the establishment of UNTWO five years later. The celebrations of World Tourism Day are surrounded by tourism organisations of different countries, launching and promoting attractive tourism activities in their city or country.

The global reach of World Tourism Day in many countries is taking place this year. By observing the day annually, we can ensure that tourism as a major sector continues to evolve, grow and leave a positive impact on the world's economies and society.