New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Travelling brings happiness, joy and is the best mental therapy. However, the COVID-19 pandemic into being it has forced everyone to stay at home or wear at least two masks and carry a hand sanitiser to keep themselves away from the deadly virus. Along with the avid travellers, even the tourism sector had to bear the brunt of coronavirus. It forced people to leave the tourism sector in search of a job in other sectors. Also, it even washed out a massive chunk of the country's economy. This year, World Tourism Day not only highlights these issues but also urges for 'inclusive growth'.

World Tourism Day is celebrated every year on September 27 to mark the anniversary of the adoption of the Statutes of the Organization in 1970, paving the way for the establishment of UNWTO five years later, 1980.

World Tourism Day 2021: History

United Nations World Tourism Organisation was established this day in 1980 to create awareness on how it affects social-cultural, political and economic values worldwide and the role of tourism within the international community.

World Tourism Day 2021: Theme

This year, the theme of this special day is 'Tourism for Inclusive Growth'. It aims to help people associated with the tourism sector in every possible way. UNWTO has also urged businesses, tourists, UN agencies, member states and non-members to "celebrate tourism’s unique ability to ensure that nobody is left behind as the world begins to open up again and look to the future".

World Tourism Day 2021: Significance

UNWTO urges people to highlight the ability of tourism as the world has started opening. “By celebrating this day, we state our commitment that, as tourism grows, the benefits that come will be felt at every level of our broad and diverse sector, from the biggest airline to the smallest family business,” Zurab Pololikashvili, Secretary-General, UNWTO, said in his official message

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv