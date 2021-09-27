New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World Tourism Day is celebrated annually on September 27 to raise awareness among people about the importance of tourism and how it helps in maintaining social, cultural, political relations, and economic values. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic into being, people have been restricted to travel, and those who want to travel are required to follow certain rules.

So what are those rules and how you can stay safe while travelling? Here we are with detailed information if you are planning to travel to domestic or international destinations.

Safety tips for domestic and international travel amid COVID-19

1. Before planning the location, make sure you read the travel restrictions and important guidelines imposed in certain locations, such as quarantine period, COVID-19 medical certificate, etc.

2. Check the verified websites for accommodations and local sights in a certain destination.

3. Make a detailed list of places you want to explore and plan accordingly.

4. Don't forget to carry valid id cards, face shields, face masks, hair caps, disinfected wipes, sanitisers, disinfecting spray, etc. for safe travel.

5. Minimise human contact and take the help of technology.

6. Before sitting, sanitize your surroundings, like seat, table, armrest, etc.

7. Avoid street foods while travelling. Prefer only packaged food and water.

8. During your vacation, if you start feeling sick then, avoid going out and stay inside the hotel till you feel better. Also, inform the hotel staff about the same.

So what are you waiting for, take out that pending bucket list and start ticking the places. However, don't forget to wear a mask and gloves while travelling on public transport.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv