New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: COVID-19 pandemic has changed quite a few things in the world and work culture was one of those. Yes, all thanks to the epidemic, no one thought that people would be locked inside their homes and be functioning from there. But since it's not a strange concept anymore, everyone has gotten used to it.

Infact a lot of IT giants have allowed their employees to work from home permanently. And now, since the COVID-19 virus is almost on the verge of its end, here we are with a few options of some exciting destinations which will be your ideal places for a workcation.

Mussoorie, Uttrakhand

Known as the Queen of hill stations, Mussoorie was declared a free WiFi town in 2015. This makes it one of the most sought after destinations for remote working. The city located in Uttarakhand enables people to work while enjoyi the scenic beauty of Himalayan hills.

Jibhi, Himachal Pradesh

Apart from Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh is known as the state of hills and if you’re looking to spend some time relaxing in the arms of nature then Jibhi would be an ideal choice. A hidden gem in Himachal Pradesh, Jibhi is breathtaking and offers people a serene view of lush hills in the Himalayas in the midst of work chaos. This offbeat location provides visitors with an opportunity to stay in a warm cottage surrounded by freshwater, making it an ideal place to relax and soak in peace.

Shillong, Meghalaya

North East is one of the best places to visit in India and Shillong is the perfect destination for professionals who want to discover and unravel the North Eastern belt of the country. With its enjoyable weather and tranquillity, this quaint hill station is nicknamed Scotland of the East due to its striking similarity to the country.

Varkala, Kerala

Apart from hills, if you are a beach person too then the backdrop of a good view and waves crashing across the shore is what you need to work in peace. Varkala is the right destination for that. Known as the Pearl of the Arabian Sea, it is a hidden tourist gem in the state renowned for its vibrant beach life and water sport activities. Varkala is famed for its long stretches of sparkling beaches.

Masinagudi, Tamil Nadu

A delight for wildlife lovers, Masinagudi is surrounded by the solace of nature. Wildlife homestays are a preferred option in this destination and most of these homestays provide fast internet options. The destination is a rich forest reserve and is highly recommended for people who want to connect with nature and wildlife.

With IANS inputs.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal