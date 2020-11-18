This year, the World Toilet Day focuses on sustainable sanitation and climate change. Sustainable sanitation is both, socially acceptable and economically viable, that is, it can keep communities healthy and withstand climate change.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World Toilet Day will be observed on November 19 with an aim to to raise awareness and inspire action over tackling the global sanitation crisis. Over half the global population lack safe sanitation, while hundreds of millions practice open defecation.

The day calls upon the global community to do more to address the sanitation crisis which kills tens of thousands of people every year and costs millions to the economy.

Theme

This year, the World Toilet Day focuses on sustainable sanitation and climate change, according to United Nations Water, the official convener of this day. Sustainable sanitation is both, socially acceptable and economically viable, that is, it can keep communities healthy and withstand climate change. It reuses waste to safely boost agriculture, and reduce and capture emissions for greener energy.

"Everyone must have sustainable sanitation that can withstand climate change and keep communities healthy and functioning. Sustainable sanitation systems also reuse waste to safely boost agriculture and reduce and capture emissions for greener energy," a statement by UN-Water read.

History

World Toilet Day was declared an official UN Day by the UN General Assembly in 2013 after Singapore tabled the resolution for the same. Since then, UN-Water chooses a special theme for every year. Some of the themes in previous years include: toilets and nutrition, nature-based solutions, toilets and jobs, among others.

Significance

On this day, UN entities, international organisations and civil society organisations raise awareness and inspire action over tackling the global sanitation crisis. According to annual reports by UN-Water over 100 events in 40 countries were registered on the World Toilet Day website in 2016 and 2017.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja