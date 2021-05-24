on world Thyroid Day 2021 here we are with a few types of foods suggested by experts that are very healthy to eat if you are dealing with this health issue. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Thyroid is a hormone in your body which is responsible for normal development and metabolic balance. If this hormone gets imbalanced it impacts your body weight and energy expenditure. Derangements of thyroid can lead to hypothyroidism, hyperthyroidism and thyroiditis where one can go through physical changes in body like fatigue, hairfall, weight gain or weight loss, irregular menses and more.

Therefore, World Thyroid Day is celebrated to create awareness about this health issue which should not be neglected. Talking about the special day, it was established by the European Thyroid Association and American Thyroid Association on May 25 in the year 2008. And ever since it is being celebrated every year. So, on world Thyroid Day 2021 here we are with a few types of foods suggested by experts that are very healthy to eat if you are dealing with this health issue.

Banana

Banana is a form of berry which is considered a superfood that comes with a number of nutrients like potassium, vitamin B and more. Consuming bananas at least once throughout the day can keep thyroid issues away. Also, this fruit is quite filling and can be consumed as a snack whenever you feel like having something.

Khichdi

Your gut health plays a good role in deciding how healthy your thyroid can be. Any imbalance in your gut health can impact thyroid hormone therefore have khichdi which works wonders to keep your gut health intact.

Horse gram

Horse gram contains protein, iron, zinc which is great for controlling thyroid. It is commonly had in South India, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and other places of the country in form of rasam, dal and even soup.

Saffron

Soak saffron overnight and have it after waking up. Doing this will help you a lot of you are struggling with thyroid. It also provides relief if you are experiencing cramps due to menses or PMS. One of the best ways to have saffron is with milk where your body also gets calcium and protein.

Baked fish

In order to have a healthy thyroid one needs to have a source of good amino acid which is found in baked fish. However, try not to have it at night and rather in the day for maximum results.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal