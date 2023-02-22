World Thinking Day 2023: Why Is It Celebrated? Know History, Theme And Other Important Details

THE WORLD Organization of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS) observes World Thinking Day 2023 on February 22 of each year. Although it seeks to generate money for the 10 million girl scouts and guides in more than 150 countries, this day celebrates sisterhood, solidarity, and women's empowerment.

Not just on this day but also on this day, all the female scouts are encouraged to maximise their bonds with one another, which place a premium on loyalty and respect.

World Thinking Day Significance

The major goal of this day is to give all women and girls a forum where they may freely express their ideas, engage in discussion about pressing issues, and offer international solutions. On this day, scouts have the ability to mentor and bond with other girl scouts.

All the young ladies can get the chance to promote causes that are important to them and spread their message internationally on a larger stage. One of the most important things that girl scouts and girl guides do is raise money for the progress of young girls all over the world.

Theme Of World Thinking Day

The theme of World Thinking Day 2023, "Our Planet, Our Peaceful Future," examines what can be learned from the ecosystem and how we may work with nature to create a more safe and peaceful future for girls all around the world.

The Origins Of World Thinking Day

In 1926, the inaugural World Thinking Day was created to commemorate Lord Robert Baden-Baden's birthday and Powell's, who started the scouting movement. The purpose of the period was to give scouts a chance to consider the significance of their pledge and the transnational scope of their movement.

All young people were added to the World Thinking Day celebration in 1932, and every year since then, a new topic has been used to commemorate the occasion. Even now, WAGGGS still heavily relies on this fundraising component as a revenue source. Global participants in the 30th World Conference in Dublin, Ireland, changed the name of Thinking Day to World Thinking Day in 1999.