New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World Thinking Day 2022 or Thinking Day is celebrated each year on February 22nd is a day of international friendship. Led by all Girl Guides and Girl Scouts, this day is celebrated annually on 22nd February across the globe. It is a day when they think about their "sisters" and "brothers" in all the countries of the world, the meaning of Guiding, and its global impact.

World Thinking Day 2022: Significance

The day is used as an opportunity to speak out on issues that affect young women and fundraise for 10 million Girl Guides and Girl Scouts in 150 countries. The day is celebrated by millions of young girls and women. The issue of appreciating other countries and cultures, and equally increasing awareness and sensitivity on global concerns are talked about on the day.

Every year on 22 February, Rangers from Mona Burgin's Unit in Auckland, New Zealand, set off before dawn, while it is still dark, and they climb to the top of Maungawhau / Mount Eden and as the sun rises over the sea they raise the Guide World Flag, they sing the World Song, and they speak of some of the people and the countries they are Thinking.

World Thinking Day 2022: History

22nd February is marked as the birthday of both Lord Baden-Powell, founder of the Boy Scout movement, and Lady Olave Baden-Powell, his wife and the First World Chief Guide by the delegates.

At the Fourth Girl Scout International Conference held in 1926, the need for a special international day was highlighted by the conference delegates, when Girl Guides and Girl Scouts would think of the worldwide spread of Girl Guiding and Girl Scouting, and of all the Girl Guides and Girl Scouts around the world, giving them, their “Sisters”, thanks and appreciation.

However, at the 30th World Conference in 1999, the name was changed from “Thinking Day” to “World Thinking Day”, so as to emphasize the global aspect of the special day.

World Thinking Day 2022: Theme

Each year a theme is set for the special day. This year's World Thinking Day 2022 theme is 'Our World, Our Equal Future: The environment and gender equality'. Also last year it was 'Stand Together for peace' and before that for 2020 it was 'Living Threads'.

Posted By: Ashita Singh