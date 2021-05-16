World Telecommunication and Information Society Day 2021: Send wishes, quotes and messages to your family and friends to highlight the importance of telecommunication.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World Telecommunication and Information Society Day 2021 (WTISD) is celebrated annually on May 17 to highlight the importance of telecommunication. This day is being celebrated since 1969 to mark the founding of ITU and the signing of the first International Telegraph Convention in 1865. Ever since COVID-19 hit the globe, the importance of telecommunication and information society has grown. This year the theme of this day is "Accelerating Digital Transformation in challenging times".

As World Telecommunication and Information Society Day 2021 is around the corner, we have listed down wishes, quotes and messages that you can send to your family and friends to highlight the importance of telecommunication. Also, you can share these quotes on your WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram status.

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day 2021 Wishes

Let us celebrate World Telecommunication and Information Society Day by embracing the technology that keeps us all ahead and progressive in life.

Wishing a very Happy World Telecommunication and Information Society Day to all. Without communication, we can never prosper and progress in life.

The difficult pandemic situation has taught us the importance of staying connected using technology. Happy World Telecommunication and Information Society Day to you.

Let us celebrate the occasion of World Telecommunication and Information Society Day by promising to contribute towards the development of telecommunication.

Telecommunication and information form the backbone of any society. Wishing everyone on World Telecommunication and Information Society Day.

The occasion of World Telecommunication and Information Society Day reminds us of the importance of these two pillars that are responsible for taking us ahead in life.

Communication is the only way that will take us towards success and prosperity. Wishing everyone on World Telecommunication and Information Society Day.

There is so much convenience and comfort if you have easy ways to communicate. Warm greetings on World Telecommunication and Information Society Day to everyone.

Telecommunications and Information Technology have made our lives easier though not necessarily happier.

Happy World Telecommunication Day 2021!

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day 2021 Quotes

"An efficient telecommunications network is the foundation on which information society is built" – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh

“Leadership in telecommunications is also essential since we are now in the age of e-commerce”—Michael Oxley

“It's possible to live without the Web. It's not possible to live without water. But if you've got water, then the difference between somebody who is connected to the Web and is part of the information society, and someone who (is not) is growing bigger and bigger”—Tim Berners-Lee

“Smart businesses do not look at labour costs alone anymore. They do look at market access, transportation, telecommunications infrastructure and the education and skill level of the workforce, the development of capital and the regulatory market”—Janet Napolitano

“Yeah, look, I think what we have with the social media and the digital media, and all the telecommunications we have today is a big megaphone, amplification”—Mike DeWine

“As people talk, text and browse, telecommunication networks are capturing urban flows in real-time and crystallizing them as Googles traffic congestion maps”—Carlo Ratti

“In a hunting society, children play with bows and arrows. In an information society, children play with information”—Henry Jenkins

“Intuition becomes increasingly valuable in the new information society precisely because there is so much data”—John Naisbitt

“We live in a society exquisitely dependent on science and technology, in which hardly anyone knows anything about science and technology”—Carl Sagan

“We live in a society exquisitely dependent on science and technology and yet have cleverly arranged things so that almost no one understands science and technology”—Carl Sagan

“In an information society, education is no mere amenity; it is the prime tool for growing people and profits”—John Naisbitt

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day 2021 Messages

Telecommunication has revolutionized the world and we are thankful for it.

Happy World Telecommunication Day 2021!

Telecommunication has revolutionized the world and we are thankful for it.

This is the digital age and we cannot imagine a day without gadgets, let alone imagining how life would have been without the evolution of Telecommunication.

Telecommunications and information technology have advanced the whole world much beyond the expectations of the common people.

The age of handwritten postal letters seems to be long gone because of the rapid evolution of technology.

We millennials do not miss the old world when there was minimum technology, but the same cannot be said for the baby boomers.

It is natural for baby boomers to find it hard to get used to the technologies and the rapid advancement in telecommunication but that does not mean they are all opposed to it.

Telecommunications and information technology have made our lives a hundred times easier, though not necessarily happier.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv