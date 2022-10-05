World Teacher's Day 2022: Know Significance, Theme And Celebrations Of The Day

WORLD Teacher's Day is observed on October 05 annually. The day is celebrated to mark the contribution of teachers, who prepare students to face this world. The day signifies the importance of teachers in our lives and the scope in their profession. It is a great opportunity to acknowledge and appreciate the teachers for their contributions to the development of students worldwide.

Teachers are the one who take care of every student and put all their effort into becoming a better and educated person. Without any doubt, teachers are wonderful mentors and philosophers who help us learn how to face life's ups and downs.

World Teacher's Day 2022: Significance

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) established this day in 1994. The day was proclaimed by UNESCO in 1994, with the objective of honoring the adoption of UNESCO/ILO Recommendation. The recommendation concerned the status of teachers, regarding their rights and responsibilities and standards for their initial preparation and further education, recruitment, employment and teaching and learning conditions.

World Teacher's Day 2022: Theme

World Teacher's Day is celebrated every year with a theme. The theme for the year 2022 is 'The Transformation of Education Begins With Teachers.' This year marks the 28th anniversary of World Teacher's Day.

World Teacher's Day 2022: Celebrations

The perfect way to celebrate this day is by being grateful to our teachers and mentors. You can appreciate their contributions in your life and send them sweet and special wishes and messages to thank them for everything they have done for you. World Teacher's Day is a time of celebration and role reversal for senior students.

Many schools and colleges practice senior students role reversal in which for this particular day, senior students act like teachers and understand how their teachers struggle the whole day and put in efforts just for the bright future of their students.

This day is a good opportunity to admire and be thankful to your teachers even if you're not in school or college.