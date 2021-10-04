New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: A teacher shapes a society, educates it, and prepares it for the future. And to acknowledge the contributions of this profession, World Teacher's Day is celebrated. The International Teacher's Day or World Teacher's Day is held annually on October 5th.

The aim of World Teacher's Day is to consider issues related to teachers and also teaching. It focuses on appreciation, assessment and changes required for teachers. It is also an occasion to honour teachers for their contribution towards students as well as for community development.

World Teacher's Day: History

World Teacher's Day commemorates the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 ILO/ UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers. The Recommendation concerning the Status of Higher-Education Teaching Personnel was adopted in 1997 to complement the 1966 Recommendation. World Teacher's Day is celebrated since 1994.

World Teacher's Day: Significance

Teachers play an important role in the development of students, who are the backbone of the society. World Teacher's Day is an opportunity to consider the challenges relating to the teaching profession. It provides the time to celebrate the teaching profession worldwide and listen to the voice of teachers. The devoted service of teachers and their contribution to education are acknowledged on the World Teacher's Day. World Teacher's Day is an occasion to resolve issues regarding the teaching profession and to recognise the rights and responsibilities of the teachers.



Joint Statement from UNESCO, ILO, UNICEF AND Education International

"On World Teachers’ Day, we are not only celebrating every teacher. We are calling on countries to invest in them and prioritize them in global education recovery efforts so that every learner has access to a qualified and supported teacher. Let’s stand with our teachers!"

World Teacher's Day: Theme

In 2021, the celebrations of World Teacher's Day will focus on the theme " Teachers at the heart of education recovery ". All the events will be held online. During crucial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, the determined efforts of the teachers are given due respect by this theme.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal