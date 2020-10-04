This time the celebration of World Teacher's Day 2020 will be held virtually and it will be stressed over a week from October 5 to October 12.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The World Teacher's Day honours educator association around the world. This day is marked to show appreciation for teachers all over the world and also to assess the day to help teachers to improve and grow. International Teachers Day is celebrated by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in partnership with United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), International Labour Organisation (ILO) and Education International.

However, as the world is fighting with the coronavirus pandemic this year's theme is based on that only. The theme for World Teachers’ Day 2020 is “Teachers: Leading in Crisis, Reimagining the Future”.

This time the celebration of World Teacher's Day 2020 will be held virtually and it will be stressed over a week from October 5 to October 12.

The first day of the seven-day programme will have an opening ceremony and it will be followed by Award Ceremony of the 6th Edition of the UNESCO Hamdan Prize for the Effectiveness of Teachers. The International Teachers’ Day will end on October 12 with a joint World Teachers’ Day and Mobile Learning Week session.

A UNESCO statement said: “The issue of teacher leadership in relation to crisis responses is not just timely, but critical in terms of the contributions teachers have made to provide remote learning, support vulnerable populations, reopen schools, and ensure that learning gaps have been mitigated. The discussions surrounding WTD [World Teachers’ Day] will also address the role of teachers in building resilience and shaping the future of education and the teaching profession.” Thus, the theme of this year's World Teacher's Day is “Teachers: Leading in Crisis, Reimagining the Future”. It is based on the crisis that we all are going through and will address the teachers who played a major role during this pandemic.

World Teachers' Day: History

The history of World Teachers' Day is dated back to 5th October 1966. At that time, the Special Intergovernmental Conference had been convened on the Status of Teachers in Paris, France to analyse issues affecting teachers and their profession. Finally, the Conference reached a consensus and closed their investigation. As a result, they published a document "Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers'" which was signed by both members of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and UNESCO.

In that recommendation paper, the right and obligations of teachers were mentioned. The first World Teacher's Day was celebrated on 5 October 1994. Since then, it has been observed every year.

World Teacher's Day Significance

According to UNESCO, “The WTD provides an annual occasion to take stock of achievements and raise awareness around challenges facing teachers and the role of teachers in the achievement of the global education targets.

The statement also reads, "With the adoption of the Sustainable Development Goal 4 on education, and the dedicated target (SDG 4.c) recognizing teachers as key to the achievement of the Education 2030 agenda, WTD has become the occasion to mark progress and reflect on ways to counter the remaining challenges for the promotion of the teaching profession.

