The first World Suicide Prevention Day was celebrated in 2013 when the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) collaborated with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH) hosted it for the first time.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The World Suicide Prevention Day is celebrated every year on September 10, to create awareness about suicide and talk about ways to prevent the suicidal thoughts in a person.

This day is observed to aware people who are fighting a battle within themselves and have started thinking about ending their life as an escape plan from the pain they are suffering from.

Especially during the lockdown this year, with people losing their jobs and loved ones due to the COVID19 pandemic, the rate of suicides has gone high. Hence, it is very important to talk about suicide and depression out loud.

There are several reasons that can lead a person to this decision but there can also be just one powerful reason to prevent them from ending the magic called life.

So on this World Suicide Prevention Day, here are 10 powerful quotes which can help in preventing suicidal thoughts.

- Just when the caterpillar thought the world was over, it became a butterfly. The moment you're ready to quit is usually the moment right beforte a miracle happens. Don't give up.

- You have the power to say, "This is not how my story will end."

- Soak up the views. Take in the bad weather and the good weather. You are not the storm -- Matt Haig

- Suicide doesn’t end the chances of life getting worse, it eliminates the possibility of it ever getting any better

- Tough times don't last, tough people, do. Everybody wants to be a diamond, the more it is cut, the brightest it sparkles. Remember, diamonds are created under pressure from coal.

- The person who commits suicide dies once. Those left behind die a thousand deaths, trying to relive those terrible moments and understand… why? -- Clark

- Place your hand over your heart, can you feel it? That is called purpose. You’re alive for a reason so don’t ever give up

- You may not understand today or tomorrow, but eventually God will reveal why you went through everything you did.

- Suicide doesn't end the pain, it just passes it on to someone else.

- Be like the lotus, we too must rise from the mud, bloom out of the darkness and radiate into the world.

Posted By: Talib Khan