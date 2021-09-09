To raise awareness about suicide prevention worldwide, World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) is observed annually on 10 September. Scroll down to know more about the special day.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: As per the World Health Organization (WHO), 1.3% deaths in the world happen due to suicide. This makes it the 17th leading cause of death globally as of the year 2019. Therefore, to raise awareness about suicide prevention worldwide, World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) is observed annually on 10 September.

It was established by the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) and endorsed by the World Health Organization (WHO). The aim of WSPD is to give worldwide commitment and action to prevent suicides. The WSPD is observed with various activities around the world since 2003.

World Suicide Prevention Day: History

The International Association for Suicide Prevention ( IASP ) in 2003 initiated World Suicide Prevention Day. World Federation for Mental Health and World Health Organization co-sponsored it. On the first World Suicide Prevention Day in 2003, world Health Organization's prevention campaign from 1999 was mentioned. In 2011 about 40 countries have organised awareness events to mark the occasion.

World Suicide Prevention Day: Aim

- To make suicide prevention a high priority on the world public health agenda.

- To increase awareness about suicidal behaviour and to prevent them effectively, global, national as well regional organization's role is needed.

- To develop capabilities and evaluate national policies and plans for suicide prevention, the strengthening of countries needed.

World Suicide Prevention Day 2021: Theme

This year's theme for the World Suicide Prevention Day is 'Creating Hope Through Action'. During the darkest moments of a person, creating hope and lighting in with confidence may provide strength to struggle. Actions to create hope may be different in different roles, it may be in the role of mentor, teacher, parent or guide etc. Prevention of suicide is often possible, provided there is a key player to support.

The theme 'Creating Hope Through Action' is a reminder that there are alternative ways to suicide, it aims to create hope and confidence to those who are struggling with suicidal thoughts.

The COVID - 19 Pandemic has increased the feelings of isolation and suicidal thoughts. Though suicidal thoughts are very complex but feeling of care and support to them can create hope and prevent suicides.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal