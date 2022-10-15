World Students' Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Facebook And WhatsApp Status To Share On This Day

WORLD Students' Day is celebrated every year to mark the birth anniversary of the 11th President of India, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. Born in Tamil Nadu in 1931, he played a pivotal role in India's Pokhran-II nuclear tests in 1998 and was also called the Missile Man of India.

To honour his legacy and his contribution towards students and education, World Students' Day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. Share these wishes, quotes and messages with your students on World Students' Day.

World Students' Day 2022: Wishes

Study like there is no tomorrow because, for a student, time is the most valuable possession. Happy Student’s Day.

Keep making us proud. Happy students’ day.

May your life be filled with all that you desire. Happy national students day!

I hope you make all of your teachers proud one day. Happy students’ day.

Student life is not about earning grades in exams; it’s about learning new things from everything you see. Happy Student’s Day.

Happy students' day. I hope you achieve everything you want.

Believe in yourself and never lose hope. May you achieve all the things you want in life. Wishing you a happy student's day.

You have all it takes to be successful. Keep making me proud of you. Happy students’ day.

Be your own inspiration. Be your own role model. Very best wishes to you on this student’s day.

I hope and pray that all of you have a very successful career. I wish you all a happy students’ day.

Student life is all about hard work and being punctual. Never let procrastination cover your eyes. Enjoy this Student’s Day.

Always preserve in your heart the desire to learn. Enjoy the Student’s Day to the fullest.

Everything can be lost or stolen except your knowledge and wisdom. Happy world students day!

Try to take a lesson from everything. Build your own kind of wisdom. Happy Students' Day to all.

Be your own sunshine, and make yourself worthy of every success. Have a great Student's Day.

World Students' Day 2022: Quotes

"Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action." - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

“Education is the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world.” – BB King

“As educators, we share one common goal— to see the growth and progress of our students. But one thing is for sure— there is no greater feeling than to see a student get it.” – Erin Gruwell

“Become a student of change. It is the only thing that will remain constant.” – Al D’Amato

“Being a student is easy. Learning requires actual work.” – William Crawford

“Teachers can open the door, but you must enter it yourself.” – Chinese proverb

“The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.” – Dr Seuss

World Students' Day 2022: Messages

Education is like a stone wall that will always protect you from ignorance. Happy Student’s Day.

Never stop believing in yourself because YOU can do it. Happy student’s day.

Today’s hard work is an investment for tomorrow’s success. Have a beautiful and enjoyable Student’s Day this year.

No one is going to help you unless you help yourself. Always remember this, my dear. Best Wishes on this day.

I saw you growing up, and I believe you will do great things and make a difference in this world. Happy students' day.

May your future be as bright as you are. You have the ability to accomplish great things in life. Happy students’ day.

Make laziness your worst enemy and hard work your best friend. Happy Student’s Day to you.

I wish all hard-working students a prosperous future. Happy students' day.

Kids, never stop trying and believing in yourself. I wish you all a happy student day.

I hope you all find out your hidden talents and put them to good use. Happy students' day.

Determination is the key to success. Let’s be determined to be successful on this Students Day.

I hope you will be a great human being above everything, not only a brilliant student. Being empathetic and kind is better than being a brilliant student. Have a beautiful Student life dear.

I wish you all a happy students day. I hope and pray that you all achieve everything you set out to do.

Continue to put in the effort; it will surely pay off. And don’t give up on hopes easily. Happy students' day.