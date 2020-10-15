World Students' Day 2020: The World Students' Day is first celebrated by United Nations in 2010 to commemorate the 79th birthday of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, India's most loved President.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The World Students' Day 2020 is celebrated every year on October 15 across the globe to mark the birth anniversary of former Indian President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. The day is celebrated to honour the many achievements of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, who is also known as the Missile Man of India.

The World Students' Day 2020 is celebrated every year to honour the legacy of Missile Man of India as a scientist, teacher, and author, who always wanted to be remembered as a teacher above anything else.

So to mark this day and honour the achievements Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, here are some wishes, quotes, messages, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with your friends, family and classmates.

World Students' Day 2020 theme:

The theme of this year's World Students' Day is 'Learning for people, planet, prosperity and peace.

World Students' Day 2020 Wishes and Greetings

- Dear students, just wanted to let you know that you are doing great.

- Everyone is a student of life as we all keep learning something or the other throughout our lives. Happy World Students' Day!

- Students deserve more love, respect, and appreciation than they usually get so today is a day to bless them and wish them all the best. Happy World Students' Day!

- Dear students, we know that life is not easy for you but just wanted to let you know that nothing is impossible if we try hard enough.

- A student’s most precious entity is time and on the management of which, depends the future of a student. Happy World Students' Day!

- Students are the building blocks of the future of the world and on them depends how the structure of the world will be. Happy World Students' Day!

- Students pave the way for tomorrow’s world and so we should give them the respect that they deserve.

- It is important to be a good student but it is priceless and way more important to be a good human being. So keeping that in mind, we wish you a Happy World Students' Day!

- Those who are always open to learning new things are always progressive in their lives. Happy Students' Day

- Life is a book and being a student is the most beautiful chapter of that book. Make sure you enjoy this chapter to the fullest. Wishing a very Happy Students' Day.

- Success doesn't come easy and demands constant efforts. Keep working hard and you will succeed. Happy Students' Day 2020

- It is definitely not easy to be a good student. It demands lots of hard work and dedication. Happy World Students' Day

Inspirational Quotes by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam:

- Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action.

- One of the very important characteristics of a student is to question. Let the students ask questions.

- To succeed in your mission, you will have to be steadfast in your mission.

- Dream is not the thing that you see in sleep but is that thing that doesn't let you sleep.

- If you fail, never give up because F.A.I.L means First Attempt In Learning.

- The best brains of the nation may be found on the last benches of the classroom.

- If a country is to be corruption free and become a nation of beautiful minds, I strongly feel there are three key societal members who can make a difference. They are the father, the mother and the teacher.

- If four things are followed - having a great aim, acquiring knowledge, hard work, and perseverance - then anything can be achieved

- Look at the sky. We are not alone. The whole universe is friendly to us and conspires only to give the best to those who dream and work

- Real education enhances the dignity of a human being and increases his or her self-respect. If only the real sense of education could be realized by each individual and carried forward in every field of human activity, the world will be so much a better place to live in..

- Teaching is a very noble profession that shapes the character, calibre, and future of an individual. If the people remember me as a good teacher, that will be the biggest honour for me

Posted By: Talib Khan