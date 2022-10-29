World Stroke Day 2022: Know Causes, Symptoms, Prevention And Other Important Details

ALSO known as a Brain Attack, a stroke occurs when the blood supply to the parts of the brain is blocked or a blood vessel in the brain bursts. To create awareness about the causes, effects, treatments and prevention of stroke, World Stroke Day is observed annually on October 29 to support the survivors in their battle against this dangerous health condition.

The day aims to strengthen and promote various measures to prevent the increasing risks of strokes and for making the treatment accessible to all.

The day is being celebrated along with the theme of "Raising Awareness of the signs of Stroke and the Need for timely access to QUality Stroke Treatment."

Symptoms of Stroke

According to Dr Praveen Gupta, Principal Director of Neurology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, symptoms of a stroke are sudden numbness or weakness in the face, arm, or leg, especially on one side of the body, Sudden confusion, trouble speaking, or difficulty understanding speech. Sudden trouble seeing in one or both eyes. Silent Signs of Stroke are Sudden lack of balance, temporary loss of basic muscle movement (bladder included) slight memory loss, sudden changes in mood or personality, and issues with cognitive skills and ability.

Can Stroke Be Diagnosed?

Dr Praveen Gupta, Neurology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, suggests that a stroke can be diagnosed with brain imaging with a CT scan or MRI. Stroke is treated with antiplatelet statins, anti-coagulation along with appropriate control of blood pressure and sugar.

Some lifestyle changes can also contribute to diagnosing the condition. Control of sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol should be practised and a healthy diet rich in fruits and vegetables, and less salt intake can help in decreasing the risk of stroke.

"Along with other measures, it is important to take stroke prevention medication regularly as per medical prescriptions", Dr Praveen Gupta, Neurology Fortis Memorial Research Institute quotes.

Prevention

A healthy lifestyle can contribute as one of the biggest factors in preventing a stroke condition. Choose a healthy lifestyle and food options which can help you stay healthy and away from hazardous health conditions. Maintaining a healthy body weight, being consistent in regular physical activity, limiting one's alcohol intake and avoiding smoking are some important lifestyle changes that an individual can make to lower the risks of a stroke.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)