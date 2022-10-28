World Stroke Day 2022: How Covid-19 Increased Chances Of Stroke; Check Warning Signs And Treatment Here

STROKE is a serious health condition and happens when the blood supply to part of the brain is cut off. Even though it is preventable by adopting a healthy lifestyle and is also treatable with timely intervention, many people are not aware of that. Therefore, World Stroke Day is observed every year on October 29 to create awareness among people about how to prevent stroke and how to treat it.

According to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), every 3.5 minutes, someone dies of a stroke. Moreover, in 2020, 1 in 6 deaths from cardiovascular disease was caused due to stroke.

"Stroke is a neurological disorder. It causes sudden neurological deficits due to either rupture or blockage of a blood vessel in the brain. It’s of two types ischemic and haemorrhagic," said Dr Abhishek Juneja, Consultant Neurologist, at Dr Juneja’s Neuro Centre.

Warnings and Preventions:

Talking about the warning signs of a stroke, Dr Abhishek Juneja said that the signs include weakness of the arm or leg, drooping of the face, slurring of speech and impairment of balance while walking. He added that stroke can be prevented by following a healthy lifestyle that includes doing regular physical exercise, taking a low-fat diet, avoiding tobacco or alcohol addiction and stress management.

However, these days stroke can also happen to younger people and it can be prevented with some lifestyle modification. Dr Juneja said, "Lifestyle modification primarily includes changes in diet in the form of taking a less oily, spicy diet. The risk factors including diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol levels need to be kept under control. Nicotine addiction increases the stroke risk. By following proper sleep and meal schedule, doing regular physical exercise and keeping the stress levels low, one can prevent the occurrence of stroke."

Treatment:

Time is precious when a person gets a stroke and if immediate action is taken, the stroke symptoms can be reversed. Dr Juneja added, "TIME IS BRAIN. The stroke symptoms can be reversed if immediate action is taken and the patient is rushed to the emergency room in time. The clot can be dissolved by administering thrombolytic therapy within 3 hours of the onset of stroke symptoms. It’s of utmost importance to undertake timely intervention and start appropriate treatment in order to prevent fatal complications."

Effects Of Covid:

In 2020, the world was dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, which has also had severe repercussions for all neurological disorders but for stroke in particular. "It’s hypothesized that following the viral infection, the thrombotic or clotting tendency increases due to inflammatory changes in blood vessels. COVID-19 infection has led to increased stroke incidence even in young individuals with or without other risk factors like diabetes or hypertension," Dr Juneja said.

Dr Abhishek Juneja emphasised increasing public awareness about stroke and its risk factors on World Stroke Day. "We all have to realise that it’s a completely treatable disorder following timely intervention and appropriate treatment," he said.