New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World Stroke Day 2021 is observed annually on October 29 to aware people of the risk factors and how to prevent them from happening. Stroke is one of the serious health issues, which happens when blood is delayed reaching the brain, causing permanent or partial paralysis. This day focuses on creating awareness globally with various campaigns, including World Stroke Organisation (WSO). This organisation started in 2006, and it declared stroke a public health emergency in 2010.

The World Stroke Campaign's goodwill ambassadors include Indian Cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, former Miss Egypt Dalia El Behery and cyclist Alberto Contador.

World Stroke Day 2021: History

Stroke is the single largest cause of disability and the second largest cause of death globally. The idea to create Stroke Day in the wake to raise awareness began in the 1990s with the European Stroke Initiative. The event was limited to only Europe due to financial limitations. However, on October 29, 2004, at the World Stroke Congress in Vancouver, Canada, the day was officially established. Under the direction of Dr Vladimir Hachinski, a working group was formed. Around the same time, the International Stroke Society and the World Stroke Federation merged to form the WSO.

World Stroke Day 2021: Symptoms

1. Trouble speaking and understanding what others are saying.

2. Paralysis or numbness of the face, arm or leg

3. Problems seeing in one or both eyes.

4. Trouble walking.

World Stroke Day 2021: Foods to Avoid

1. Processed Foods

2. Smoked and Processed Meats

3. Table Salt

4. Diet Soft Drinks

World Stroke Day 2021: Preventing Methods

To prevent stroke, one needs to eat healthily and include exercise in your daily routine. Also, one needs to cut down on alcohol as it can lead to high blood pressure and trigger irregular heartbeat. Take a healthy diet, which is rich in fibre and includes fruits, vegetables and whole grains. Also, one should avoid taking stress as it increases blood pressure.

