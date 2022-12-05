World Soil Day 2022: Why Is It Observed? Know History, Importance And Theme Of This Day

WORLD SOIL Day is observed every year by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to raise awareness about the importance of soil, soil quality and the ecosystem. Soil is the topmost layer of the Earth and forms a major component of the ecosystem. It is a basic resource and a vital part of the natural environment which supports life and human well-being.

World Soil Day 2022: History

The International Union of Soil Sciences (IUSS), in 2002, proposed a day to celebrate the importance of soil in forming the ecosystem and our lives. Therefore, to encourage this idea, the Food and Agricultural Organisation of the United States (FAO)established the international day of World Soil Day under the leadership of the Kingdom of Thailand within the Global Soil Partnership. At the 68th United Nations General Assembly, the FAO Conference urged that World Soil Day be officially adopted. Therefore, the UNGA on December 05, 2014, designated World Soil Day and since then this day is being observed worldwide every year.

World Soil Day 2022: Importance

The special occasion of World Soil Day coincides with the birth anniversary of the Thailand King named H.M. King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who officially recognized this event. This worldwide campaign aims to raise awareness of maintaining healthy ecosystems by addressing important challenges in soil management and increasing soil awareness.

World Soil Day 2022: Theme

The theme for World Soil Day 2022 is "Soil: Where Food Begins". The theme of this year emphasises maintaining healthy ecosystems and well-being.