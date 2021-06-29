World Social Media Day 2021: Celebrate the day by sharing these quotes, messages and more with your loved ones. Read on to know more about the same

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Millennials were the first generation of social media, all thanks to digitalization now the next generation 'Gen Z' is taking the legacy forward. Experts believe that the world and people are evolving at a dual pace due to apps and sites like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and more. Therefore, a special day has been dedicated to social media to acknowledge its existence.

The special day is observed on June 30 all over the globe. Therefore, to celebrate this day, here we are with a few quotes, messages and more to share with your dead ones. take a look

-“Social media is not a media. The key is to listen, engage, and build relationships.”-David Alston

-“Engage rather than sell work as a co-creator, not a marketer.”-Tom H. C. Anderson, market researcher

-“By not tweeting you’re tweeting. You’re sending a message.”-Anonymous

-“Activate your fans, don’t just collect them like baseball cards.”-Jay Baer, Convince & Convert

-“If you make customers unhappy in the physical world, they might each tell 6 friends. If you make customers unhappy on the Internet, they can each tell 6,000 friends.”-Jeff Bezos, CEO at Amazon.com

-“Social Media puts the “public” into PR and the “market” into marketing. ”-Chris Brogan, President of New Marketing Labs, chrisbrogan.com

“Don’t say anything online that you wouldn’t want plastered on a billboard with your face on it.”-Erin Bury, Sprouter community manager

“We’re living at a time when attention is the new currency. Those who insert themselves into as many channels as possible look set to capture the most value. ”-Pete Cashmore, Founder of mashable.com

“Privacy is dead, and social media hold the smoking gun.”-Pete Cashmore, Mashable CEO

“Social networks aren’t about Web sites. They’re about experiences.”-Mike DiLorenzo, NHL social media marketing director

“Conversations are happening whether you are there or not.”-Kim Garst

Let’s celebrate the day together and rejoice with the social media platforms. Happy Social Media Day!

Today is the day to celebrate the revolution of social media. Happy social media day.

Social media has made our lives easier. Let us connect together to thank the social media platforms all together. Happy Social Media Day!

To help us appreciate having the world just a friend request away, here are multiple Advantages of Social Media That Are Good To Keep In Mind. Happy Social Media Day!

Create a hash- tag about a cause you care about and get your friends and classmates to know about it on this social media day. The more people you can get to know about it the bigger difference it will make an impact. Happy Social Media Day!

Create a petition to demand action about an issue you care about and encourage your friends to sign it on this Social Media Day. Happy Social Media Day!

Let us thank Social Media who keeps us in touch with friends and family who are far away. Happy Social Media Day!

If someone puts an idea in front of you that you’ve never considered, you can look up the data for yourself, read about both sides of an issue, and have your mind opened to new and shiny points of view. All thanks to social media. Happy Social Media Day!

Social media has made it possible to connect people from every corner of the world and bring them just a click apart. Happy Social Media Day.

While every day is essentially Social Media Day, June 30th marks the official global celebration. No matter where you live, Mashable encourages everyone to celebrate #SMDay!

Today is the day to celebrate the revolution of media to become social. Let us celebrate Social Media Day with Mashable. Happy Social Media Day.

In last few years social media has evolved very strongly and become an important part of our life and it also become heart of communication. Let us celebrate this day all together. Happy Social Media Day!

Social media has given freedom to all of us to express ourselves and communicate with the world, and to recognize and celebrate it’s impact on global communication, let us celebrate this day by sharing our thoughts. Happy Social Media Day!

Social Media exposes us to different points of view, new ideas, and gives the power to research those opinions and discuss them with others. Happy Social Media Day!

It’s the annual celebration of all things social, celebrating how far we’ve come with ways to engage online. Happy Social Media Day!

Explore new networks, update new images and find new feeds to follow on this social media day. Happy Social Media Day!

What are you waiting for? Get social this Social Media Day! Start a new hashtag and thank your followers. Happy Social Media Day!

For most of us, social media is a major part of our daily lives. The connections, networking and friendships made possible today because of social media deserve to be celebrated. Happy Social Media Day!

Here at Social Factor, we are all about social media. We live, work and breathe social media, so to commemorate that we will be celebrating accordingly. Happy Social Media Day!

Hundreds of cities around the world have already officially recognized Social Media Day. Join the movement, and submit a proclamation request of your own. Happy Social Media Day!

Take a little break from interacting in the digital space and get some face time with other social media professionals in your area on this social media day. Happy Social Media Day!

Not that you should ever need a reason, but Social Media Day serves as a great reminder to take a look at your social profiles and make sure you’re keeping them fresh. Happy Social Media Day.

Social Media Day is intended to “recognize the igital revolution happening right before our eyes. Lets rejoice and celebrate this day together. Happy social Media day!

Make some time to attend those meetups, share your knowledge on the latest best practices, case studies etc., on this social media day! Happy social media day!

Don’t forget to upload your photos or videos related to your social media meetups and networking events on social media on this auspicious day. Happy social media day!

Nothing is better than to celebrate world social media day by keeping oneself abreast with the latest social media trends and statistics. Happy social media Day!

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal