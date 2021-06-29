While making distances inconsequential, all through 2010s, social media made ideas to trend and movements to break the internet all while navigating through different cultures, peoples and individual lives.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Social media has been that one international highway that has connected countries, regions and cities through its one-tap approach. While making distances inconsequential, all through 2010s, social media made ideas to trend and movements to break the internet all while navigating through different cultures, peoples and individual lives.

On World Social Media Day 2021, Jagran English looks at five defining trends on social media of 2010s which defined the lives and lifelines in the most unexpected ways:

#SoSCOVID19

(Picture Courtesy: PTI)

The second wave of COVID-19 which smashed across India starting late-March 2021, remains one of the worst memories of human sufferings Indians of the current generation ever went through. Amid massive shortage of lifesaving oxygen, people amplified the needs of crucial drugs, injections and treatment methods for their fellow Indians on social media. In the times of worst isolation kicked by the second wave, social media made Indians to feel together during the worst of all moments.

#MeTooIndia movement

(file image)

A manifestation of global MeToo movement, the MeToo India movement took the country by storm in 2018, when women from different domains of workspaces started opening up about workplace harassment. A number of Indian women in news media, Indian films and even within the government started speaking out against the harassment they faced by predators at workplace. From veteran actor Alok Nath to Anu Malik and Sajid Khan, from former Minister of State MJ Akbar to AIB’s Utsav Chakraborty, a number of well-known faces came under fire following the allegation of them committing harassment against their fellow female colleagues at workplace.

Anna Hazare's #JanLokpalBill movement

(Picture courtesy: PTI)

Social media in India was still fall from reaching its maturity when social activist Anna Hazare started fasting for anti-corruption Jan Lokbal Bill. Hazare and his fellows, including present day Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, former Puducherry LG and former IPS Officer Kiran Bedi and others gained massive support for their anti-corruption plank. Reports in leading media dailies suggest that it was the social media traction of Anna movement which resulted into the on-ground support for the movement in and out of the national capital.

#ArabSpring

(Picture Courtesy: Wikimedia Commons)

In the first popular wave of democracy of this century which stormed through parts of Africa and middle-east starting in 2011, social media networks especially Facebook saw dramatic rise in the number of its users. Protesters used social media to organize demonstrations for both pro- and anti-government means. Following which, for the first time ever the governments started to block the internet to prevent protests.

Narendra Modi becoming Indian PM: #ModiforPM

(file image)

When then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi came to Delhi University’s Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) to give a keynote address in February 2013, for the first time the ‘viral’ phenomenon was used for a politician in the country by observers across India and beyond. In the coming months, Modi and his team outsmarted the incumbent politician through their ability to reach the masses through social media.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma