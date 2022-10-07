World Smile Day 2022: Significance, Theme And Celebrations Of The Day

SMILE is a gesture, a feeling and a reaction that your brain releases to release stress. Smiling acts as a therapy that improves our lives in many ways. World Smile Day is observed every year on October 07, a day dedicated to the acts of kindness. The day has been celebrated on the first Friday in October every year since 1999.

The day aims at spreading smiles across the world and spreading positivity, cheer and happiness. It is a very innovative day observed for years to spread the importance of smiles and happiness.

World Smile Day 2022: Significance

In 1963, Harvey Ball (a commercial artist from Worcester, Massachusetts) created the smiley face. The smile face image went on to become the most recognizable symbol of will and cheer on the planet. Because of the over-commercialisation of his creation, he devised the concept of World Smile Day, which is a day dedicated to kindness and smiles.

After Harvey died in 2001, the Harvey Ball World Smile Foundation was created to honor his name and memory. The Foundation continues as the official sponsor of World Smile Day each year.

According to the Harvey Ball World Smile Foundation, you can take the world smile day challenge and make one person smile on the day. You can post the same on various social media platforms and let others also take the initiative. The objective of the challenge is to spread as much as smiles and happiness as we can. With the positivity of smiles and laughter all around, the world will become a much better place to live in.

World Smile Day 2022: Theme

The theme for World Smile Day 2022 is "Do an act of Kindness. Help one person Smile". The day is dedicated to all smiles, with individuals encouraging each other to act kind and make others smile.

World Smile Day 2022: Celebrations

The celebrations of this innovative day are quite unique. The Worcester Historical Society in Massachusetts, USA, has celebrated the day by organizing a ball since 2000. The Ball hosts the Harvey Ball Smile ward and smiley-face themed events.

Hot air balloons competitions are the most iconic celebration scenes of the day which are launched with World Smile Day messages on them.

Other competitions such as pie eating, circus performances, and distribution of free food to the needy are organized on the day. Celebrate the day by making at least one person smile and feel the happiness around yourself!