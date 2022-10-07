World Smile Day 2022: Check Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Facebook And WhatsApp Status To Share With Your Loved Ones

SMILE is the best remedy to keep the worries away and a simple smile can make anyone's day. In 1963, American artist Harvey Ball invented the iconic smiley face picture and proposed the concept of 'World Smile Day' to celebrate kindness. After Harvey Ball died in 2001, World Smile Foundation was created to honour his legacy.

World Smile Day was first celebrated in 1999. You can also spread a smile on someone's face by sharing these wishes, messages and quotes with your friends and family.

World Smile Day 2022: Wishes

A smile can take you a million miles. Smile brightly, stay happy, and celebrate this World Smile Day.

A warm smile doesn’t need any language because it is the language of kindness. Happy World Smile Day!

Smile, for someone, is watching you and taking inspiration from you. Always keep smiling. Happy World Smile Day!

A smile is something that can help you touch, melt and win many hearts. Such is the power of a smile. Happy World Smile Day!

Smile is that drug that can make your enemies wonder. Smiling is that trick that can win you all hearts. Happy World Smile Day!

A Smile is the best thing we must wear every day to make it a beautiful day. So always have this curve on. Happy World Smile Day!

You can conquer this world with your smile because a smile has the power to set many things right in life. Happy World Smile Day!

Begin your day with a beautiful SMILE and you will have each day as a wonderful day because problems stay away from smiling faces. Happy World Smile Day!

The best thing that all of us must wear every day to make it a beautiful day is a SMILE. So always have this curve on. Happy World Smile Day!

World Smile Day 2022: Messages

A smile is the reflection of the happiness in your heart. Happy World Smile Day!

A smile is all you need to succeed in the toughest of your battles. Happy World Smile Day.

World Smile Day 2022: Quotes

"We shall never know all the good that a simple smile can do." — Mother Teres

"Remember even though the outside world might be raining, if you keep on smiling the sun will soon show its face and smile back at you." — Anna Lee

"Always keep your smile. That's how I explain my long life." — Jeanne Calment

A smile is a happiness you'll find right under your nose." — Tom Wilson

"I have witnessed the softening of the hardest of hearts by a simple smile." — Goldie Hawn

"A warm smile is the universal language of kindness." — William Arthur Ward

"A smile is a curve that sets everything straight." — Phyllis Diller

"I think that anybody that smiles automatically looks better." — Diane Lane

"If you smile when no one else is around, you really mean it." — Andy Rooney

"Smile, it's free therapy." — Douglas Horton

"Smile in the mirror. Do that every morning and you'll start to see a big difference in your life." — Yoko Ono

"A smile is the light in your window that tells others that there is a caring, sharing person inside." — Denis Waitley